‘Somebody Get Him His Meds!’: Trump Just Makes Up a New Version of an Event Everyone Already Watched — And It’s Nothing Like What Actually Happened

President Donald Trump has a familiar tell when a story starts to drift. It usually begins with a mysterious “sir” — an unnamed figure dropped into the middle of a conversation that quickly starts to sound less like something that happened and more like something crafted to elevate him.

But this time, there was no ambiguity to hide behind. In a rambling speech Wednesday night, March 25, at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual dinner in Washington, Trump appeared to create an entirely new version of an event that was already captured on camera.

One that can be rewound, clipped and replayed in seconds, making the gap between what actually happened and what he described impossible to ignore.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting about the Kennedy Cente that went left. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

And instead of letting that moment collapse under its own weight, House Speaker Mike Johnson stepped in hours later and fed directly into it — effectively validating Trump’s ego-boosting performance and raising new questions about how far those distortions can go when they’re rewarded instead of challenged.

The moment came when Trump revisited his State of the Union address, still a sore spot for him after how Democrats treated him, and began telling a version of events that didn’t match what viewers saw.

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“The Democrats sat there, emotionless, no clapping, nobody standing,” a furious Trump whined, before completely inventing his version of what he hoped would happen but didn’t.

“Now, at the end of the evening, they were clapping on everything I said because they were called in by people watching on television,” he said, adding that “they were passing around notes” telling Democrats, “You guys are being killed tonight. Start clapping.”

“And they were clapping for everything, everything I said, even good Republican things, they were clapping wildly, but it was too late,” Trump claimed.

“They have no heart,” he added.

At least 30 Democrats also boycotted his address on Feb. 24, with many holding or attending counter events.

Social media descended into a frenzy as critics called out Trump and his wildly untrue reinvention of that night.

“His narcissism combined with his accelerating cognitive decline is getting alarming … his ego so desperately needs admiration, validation and attention that he’s actually invented this non-existent wild applause and created a distorted reality to fill his insatiable appetite for narcissistic supply,” X user Juju proclaimed.

The look on GOP faces as they remember the SOTU was recorded😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9e3sTkKylu — Annie Bryant (@AnnieB_64) March 26, 2026

“He’s become kind of pathetic at this point … except he has the nuclear codes so he’s also terrifying,” they added.

X poster Lobachevsky chimed in, “Tens of millions saw that speech and know what Trump is describing never happened. He lies about everything. The lies are pointless like this one. They’re obvious to all. They make him look bad. No one will tell him–and he wouldn’t care if they did.”

Trump’s wildly dishonest claims which are so easy to disprove is part of the ongoing speculation over his cognitive decline which appears to be playing out in real time from the Oval Office on a daily basis.

To the point X user Thomas Rockwell mocked, “Somebody get Pappy his meds and get him the f**k to bed.”

As Trump’s version of events began to unravel, Speaker Johnson stepped to the podium at the dinner and poured fuel on it.

In a move that echoed the so-called “FIFA Peace Prize” — an award created and handed to Trump after his repeated attacks on the Nobel Prize Committee — Johnson went a step further, presenting Trump with another made-up accolade.

“The president has done so much for the American people,” Johnson gushed, “and we want to honor him in some small way, some token of our appreciation for his leadership and so tonight, we have created a new award.”

Just when you thought the GOP couldn’t be a more embarrassing cult, Speaker Mike Johnson presented Donald Trump with the “first-ever America First Award”:



“We have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We will honor him with a new award…… pic.twitter.com/CduOTi6k5X — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

“He is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever America First Award. We can think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here appropriate for the new golden era in America,” Johnson spewed, appealing to the president’s penchant for all things gaudy and gold.

Opponents point out the so-called “golden era” certainly doesn’t include most Americans who are struggling with an affordability crisis worsening by the day.

Even Democratic lawmakers took to social media over Johnson’s abject behavior.

“They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved,” Rhode Island congressman Seth Magaziner wrote on X.

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor agreed, “More gold statues for Donald Trump while TSA agents wait for paychecks?! How very out of touch.”

Castor referring there to the congressional deadlock over funding the Department of Homeland Security after agents with Immigration and Enforcement Control killed two American protesters in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The stalemate now in its second month has left TSA agents without pay and clogged security lines at the nation’s airports.