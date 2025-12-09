‘S— That Never Happened for 1000, Alex’: Trump’s Bizarre Story About ‘Young Women’ Goes Off the Rails When He Gets Creative with One Detail Too Many

President Donald Trump is facing a new wave of ridicule after video surfaced of him launching into yet another self-congratulatory tale — the kind that left viewers wondering where reality stopped and his imagination began.

The clip, taken from Trump’s remarks at the State Department dinner for the Kennedy Center honorees on Saturday night, shows the president describing what critics are calling a flirtation-tinged fantasy.

President Donald Trump looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

While discussing crime in Washington, Trump launched into another oddball anecdote unprompted.

“But we have, right now, the safest capital. We have a safer capital as anywhere in the world, and we have one of the most unsafe,” Trump said, contradicting himself before suddenly turning to the subject of women. “And I walk through the White House and I’ll see especially young women say, ‘Sir, thank you very much …’”

One critic deadpanned, “They are saying thank you sir ‘for not groping me.’”

As the clip went viral on Threads, people questioned whether Trump was even telling the truth, making pointed comments like “When he says “sir” it’s a lie.” and “Sh*t that never happened for 1000, Alex.”

As Trump kept blathering, he added: “I know immediately what they’re saying. They’re not thanking me for wars that we stopped, they’re not thanking me for even the tax cuts or any of the other things we’ve done, they’re thanking me because they can actually walk to the White House, they feel safe now in the city, and they are.”

One observer noticed that Trump had veered from his typical admiration of dictators.

“I guess he’s given up on the whole tall strong men with tears in their eyes and is now hallucinating that ‘young women’ are doing this.”

One user wrote, “So in his delusion there are rando hot chicks strutting around the White House calling him ‘sir’ and praising him, along with veiled come ons. THIS. Is the quintessential example of how mentally ill this dimwit is.”

Others zeroed in on what they saw as an ego-driven narrative, cooked up out of thin air.

“Dude you brought your dream out again. Only women calling you sir is the ones that has no choice, because they’re the only ones walking around in the White House”

Another commenter summed up the overall mood: “You are just unbelievable…and not in a good way. I bet you kiss yourself in the mirror every morning. Sick sick person.”

Trump forgot he was in public – while gawking at the young women walking by pic.twitter.com/ipjZZ61efc — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) September 10, 2025

During the remarks, Trump glossed over last month’s deadly shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., which killed one and critically wounded another. “We’ve had virtually no crime. We had terrorism two weeks ago. We can have horrible terrorism, but it sounds like we were doing so well that the terrorists felt they didn’t want to see us do very well,” he said.

The clip also fed into ongoing concerns about Trump’s cognitive health. Physicians have been warning for months about what they view as a striking decline in his coherence, memory, and behavior.

Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr. John Gartner recently told the Daily Beast that he sees a “massive increase” in clinical signs of deterioration. Public health physician Dr. Vin Gupta echoed the alarm, citing Trump’s halting speech and incidents pointing to “age-related cognitive decline.”

Still, the White House insists that Trump is in “optimal” health. But a series of recent clips like the one from Saturday has only intensified scrutiny.

Last week, Trump forgot within seconds that he had refused to answer a reporter’s question, then delivered a disjointed monologue anyway. Weeks earlier, he repeatedly closed his eyes during a briefing on drug prices, a moment widely shared on social media. Then came last Tuesday’s cabinet meeting where Trump appeared to repeatedly doze off.

Saturday’s dinner came ahead of Sunday’s Kennedy Center ceremony after Trump and first lady Melania Trump skipped the event entirely during his first term.

Earlier, Trump presented medals to the honorees in the Oval Office, praising what he called “perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class” ever selected before giving himself credit for choosing the group of “incredible people.”

"I'm doing it because I feel it's very important that we all get out and do something. And if that can make a difference, that's tremendous."



Our Chairman, President Donald J. Trump, discusses hosting tomorrow's Honors ceremony before congratulating our President @RichardGrenell… pic.twitter.com/ojdv9xlDNh — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 7, 2025

In February, Trump abruptly fired half the Kennedy Center board members, resulting in Trump becoming the new Board Chair.

Trump installed his allies and took control of the selection process for the 2025 honorees, including country singer George Strait, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS.

Meanwhile, the “young women” narrative underscored Trump’s long record of unverifiable tall tales in which unspecified people he claims to know plead, weep, or flatter him. In April, Trump told Republican lawmakers that countries were “calling us up, kissing my ass” after he announced sweeping tariffs, adding, “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir!” He provided no names and no evidence that such conversations actually occurred.

As Saturday night’s video circulated, critics called out Trump’s latest entry in a pattern of self-mythology that has increasingly collided with public concerns about his cognitive state.