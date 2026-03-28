‘This Is Delusional’: Trump Goes on Frenzied Late Night Post Spree, Creates a Word, Then He Floats an Idea That Crosses a Line He Can’t Walk Back

President Donald Trump went on a wild social media tangent this week, raging about Democrats, his immigration policies, and the SAVE America Act he is desperately trying to push through Congress with no luck so far.

Early Tuesday morning on March 24, Trump fired off a series of messages on his Truth Social platform, accusing Democrats of encouraging undocumented migrants to “VOTE!” contrary to actual data that shows voter fraud in the U.S. is almost nonexistent.

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

“Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they me be, in the Country,” Trump raged in a post at 1:48 am. “They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN!”

His frenzied social tirade actually started over the weekend.

On Sunday, he posted a nonsensical message ranting about the SAVE Act and even made up a word about transgender women in sports, calling for transgender “mutilization” to end.

He called his political opponents “Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats” and said Republicans “should not make any deal” with them, even though Trump has been negotiating behind the scenes to make a deal with the Democrats.

‘Somebody Get Him His Meds!’: Trump Just Makes Up a New Version of an Event Everyone Already Watched — And It’s Nothing Like What Actually Happened

The president also referred there to the partial government shutdown over deadly tactics employed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Trump’s brutal crackdown on immigrants. The stalemate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security has hobbled TSA checkpoints at airports around the country as TSA agents, who are not being paid, call out sick or quit.

Democrats are refusing to authorize funding for the Department of Homeland Security until reforms are made within the violent ranks of ICE.

Trump raged on that the GOP should not make any deals until Democrats agree to vote in favor of Trump’s SAVE Act, which would require all Americans to show a passport or birth certificate in order to register to vote, as millions of Americans do not have.

He even invoked Jesus’ name and demanded Republicans stay in Washington over Easter.

Trump accused Democrats of trying to cut ICE funding by $5 billion, saying “a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people,” but of course he had a caveat, “- UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.”

Why anything related to transgender issues is even included in a bill attempting to restrict voting is unclear, but Trump continued. Trump also seems to have created the word “mutilization” — apparently a mashup of “mutilation” and possibly “utilization” — used in the context of transgender healthcare for children.

“Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary,” Trump said in finally concluding his longwinded grievance.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly said he doesn’t have the votes to pass Trump’s voting restriction bill, and he’s unwilling to gut the filibuster to pass it.

In another angry post on Saturday, March 21, Trump tried to rile up Americans again when he reposted a message from Women for Trump that read, “3RD TERM FOR TRUMP AS A REWARD FROM STOLEN ELECTION” over a picture of a smiling Trump.

Trump has repeatedly suggested over the past year that he might not leave the White House when his term ends in January 2029, floating a third term both at public events and in previous social media posts, which is illegal under the U.S. Constitution and clearly states a president can only serve two terms.

On March 27, the official White House page posted an animated drawing with Trump’s name, followed by another post announcing that something is coming soon.

Democratic California congressman Mike Levin was quick to respond to Trump’s implication that he’s thinking about staying in office.

“There will be no third term for President Trump, and certainly not one as a reward for an election that was never stolen from him in the first place. This is delusional, and this is not up for debate,” Levin wrote in a post on Threads.

Threads poster Blue Atl Georgia wondered why Republicans have been so silent over the past year on Trump’s clearly illegal ambitions for a third term.

“Trump keeps sharing posts about running for a third term. Where are all my Constitutional Conservatives at?”

Veterans For Responsible Leadership responded with just four words, “Trump hates the Constitution.”