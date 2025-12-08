‘Seriously… How Small Is His —?’: Outrage Erupts After Trump Rebrands Something No One Expected and Newsom’s Brutal Clapback Makes It So Much Worse

President Donald Trump has found a new way to chase the image of a global peacemaker by simply declaring himself one. This week, he slapped his name across the front of the country’s premier peacebuilding institution, rebranding it as the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

And a short time later, California Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped in with a clapback so cutting that it instantly exposed the absurdity — and the hypocrisy — behind Trump’s latest attempt to rewrite his own legacy.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025, to visit the region devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The State Department confirmed Wednesday it had renamed the U.S. Institute of Peace, an independent organization created by Congress to promote conflict resolution around the world.

In an announcement posted on X, the agency praised Trump as “the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history,” a declaration that landed with a thud for anyone familiar with Trump’s turbulent foreign-policy record.

‘Isn’t That a Portrait of DJT?’: Trump’s Plan to Outrun the Files Just Became Harder When Photos Emerge Of Epstein’s Home and Viewers Spot an Eerie Image

Newsom immediately seized the moment.

His viral post featured a mock-up of the renamed building labeled “KFC INSTITUTE FOR VEGANISM” — a perfect analogy for what critics say Trump’s takeover really is: a performative attempt to claim virtues he has never embodied.

Newsom’s post exploded across social media, generating nearly 2 million views and thousands of reposts.

And while the usual Newsom detractors tried to fire back — one troll joked that Newsom had announced the “California Institute for High-Speed Hair Gel Research” — the overwhelming reaction celebrated the governor’s precision roast.

Users responded with “Perfection,” “Epic,” “I had to,” and “Love this,” turning the post into yet another viral takedown in Newsom’s long-running battle with Trump.

But a second wave of commentary focused on something far deeper, the growing frustration that Trump keeps slapping his name on institutions and traditions he has spent years tearing down.

One user raged, “Why? Why are we allowing him to just take over everything? I’ll never ever understand how he was allowed to plow over the East Wing, destroy the rose garden and Trumpify everything with that tacky gold leaf everywhere. Then there’s the utter destruction of our country… I do not understand how this is all just… happening as we all just watch.”

Another asked bluntly, “Seriously, how small is his pen*s? Even the biggest egomaniacs don’t have to have this many things named after them.”

Others were equally disturbed, “He wants his name on everything. Gonna cost a fortune to remove it all when he’s gone,” and “This is f**king unhinged.”

Critics also noted that Trump’s move is especially ironic because his administration previously dismantled the very institution he is now attempting to brand as part of his peace legacy.

Early in his second term, his Department of Government Efficiency seized control of the U.S. Institute of Peace, removed its leadership, fired its staff and attempted to fold it into the executive branch — moves a federal judge later ruled unlawful. The ruling was paused as Trump’s administration appealed, but the takeover made clear Trump viewed the Institute not as an independent organization but as an entity he could mold to fit his political narrative.

NBC reported the USIP’s “mission is to promote peace internationally and resolve violent conflicts globally,” something Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s done by insisting that he’s settled eight conflicts in his short time back in office. He’s boasted and crowed about it incessantly and demanded that the Nobel Committee award him the Peace Prize honor.

Even this week’s high-profile peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — which Trump touted as proof of his diplomatic prowess — was signed as fighting between the countries still raged, according to the Associated Press.

Trump staged the signing ceremony directly in front of the newly renamed building, with “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace” in bold lettering above the entrance, prompting many to speculate that the renaming is less about peace and more about image repair.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the Institute continues. After Trump fired the organization’s employees and replaced its board, the nonprofit sued, arguing the president has no authority over an agency Congress explicitly designed to be independent.

A federal judge agreed, ruling Trump’s takeover unlawful, but the administration is pressing forward with its appeal, insisting the president can close or restructure the organization as he sees fit.