‘Well Would You Look at That …’ Gavin Newsom’s Fans Hit Trump Where It Hurts with the Most Embarrassing Pic That Has Folks Covering Their Eyes

Fans of California Gov. Gavin Newsom are continuing to remind President Donald Trump of his shortcomings with viral memes.

A photograph first surfaced online on Dec. 4 during an Oval Office meeting, showing the sides of the 79-year-old’s wispy white tresses combed back, creating the appearance of a thick head of hair. However, the thinning spot atop his head was too large for trolls to ignore, and in classic Newsom fashion, the jokes followed instantly.

Supporters of Gavin Newsom did not hold back, roasting President Donald Trump with an embarrassing photo that should have remained hidden. (Photos by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Newsom Was Spot On’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Nickname for Trump’s White House Project Has the Internet Howling

The “Governor Newsom Press Office (parody)” X handle incited a wave of trolling when it tweeted, “THE ONLY PART OF DONALD TRUMP THAT’S THIN,” with a Getty Image revealing the billionaire’s balding crown.

“Well would you look at that… there IS something transparent in the trump administration,” an X user replied, mocking White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claims. On multiple occasions she has stressed that the administration is the most transparent in history, though critics argue otherwise.

“Gasp! … It’s not orange in there! What could this mean?” read a second reaction, making fun of the businessman’s unnaturally orange and tan complexion during speaking engagements.

The photo revealed his bright red scalp peeking through his remaining strands of hair. In the past, he has blamed incandescent lights for his orange appearance; countless others say excessive makeup is the real culprit.

There is another thin and small part of him according to Stormy Daniels

A person who got a kick out of the unflattering image tweeted, “Ha ha ha ha. he’s so insecure about his comb around bouffant!” “The Apprentice” boss has, in fact, expressed shame towards the obvious sign of aging.

“I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks,” he said during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference. He added, “I work hard at it. It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Together, we are hanging in.”

In October, he had a public meltdown when Time magazine “disappeared” his hair for a cover story about his triumphs. He ranted, “The picture may be the WORST OF ALL TIME… This is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.”

Donald Trump says his TIME Magazine cover may be the "worst picture of all time":



"They "disappeared" my hair… I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out."

A heckler hit below the belt when they joked, “There is another thin and small part of him according to Stormy Daniels.” In the explosive hush money case, adult film star Stormy Daniels alleged she and Trump had intimate relations in 2006.

A jury convicted him of 34 offenses stemming from proof that he directed associates to falsify documents to hide receipts confirming he paid Daniels to keep their affair private during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The sensitive topic of Trump’s hair was perceived as yet another red flag fueling speculation about the businessman’s health. That person remarked, “His blood is probably thin since he’s been having strokes and constant MRIs.”

This is elder-abuse territory. The Trump family should be held accountable for letting this happen.

For months, Trump’s slurred speech, inability to consistently express a string of coherent thoughts, swelling of his legs and hands, and, more recently, his falling asleep during televised meetings have led many to suspect his health is declining.

He has admitted to undergoing an MRI, cognitive tests, and multiple physicals since his return to the Oval Office in January. He vehemently boasts about being the poster boy for a fit president despite the rumors.