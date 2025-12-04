‘That’s A lot of Scalp’: Trump’s Noticeable Bald Spot Sets Off Health Panic After Viewers Claim His Hair Looks Shockingly Thinner Than Ever Before

President Donald Trump’s new look has a flaw that could signal an even bigger problem. A clip from his final Cabinet meeting of the year has sharp-eyed social media users zooming in on what appeared to be a large thinning patch and visible bald spot that Trump forgot to cover.

As images of the crown of his head circulated across timelines, some online critics openly wondered whether the uneven coverage pointed to more than a styling mishap or something serious, as the public awaits Trump’s MRI results.

‘Piggy’s … Looks So Wrinkled?’: Trump’s Unexpectedly Unpolished Oval Office Look Sets Off a Wave of Speculation About What Happened Behind the Scenes

The speculation resurfaced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when an X user asked, “Does Leqembi cause hair loss? It looks like Trump is rapidly losing hair.”

The question responded to a recent video of Trump claiming he was cutting prescription drug prices, where his whisper-thin silver hair overshadowed those claims.

Does Leqembi cause hair loss? It looks like Trump is rapidly losing hair. pic.twitter.com/GCr8kpi5DO — Wendy Wills (@WendyWillsTX) December 2, 2025

Other X users quickly began listing the Alzheimer’s symptoms they believe Trump exhibits. The post was attached to another that read, “The drug to treat Alzheimer’s, Leqembi, requires regular MRIs of the head due to potential brain bleeds as a side effect. It is given by infusion. The multiple MRIs, along with his hand bruising at regular intervals, all point to him getting Lewembi infusions for Alzheimer’s.”

Dozens made jokes like, “Hair as thin as his skin, “His comb runneth over,” and “That’s a lot of scalp,” after zooming in on more close-ups of where Trump falls short.

“How long until Trump bans Chip Somodevilla of Getty from the White House?” asked one person, while another said, “10 strands of hair desperately holding down the fort.”

The idea that Trump is hiding the fact that he’s losing his hair has fans wondering why he’s recently worn his signature red hat, “This is why he wears the dumb red hat.”

The online discourse linking Trump’s appearance to concerns about his health has become a significant political talking point, fueling widespread speculation, controversy, and scrutiny regarding transparency within the current administration. On Monday, Dec. 1, the White House released Trump’s MRI results, calling the test “perfect” and confirming he was in good health, but the lack of detail has only intensified public questions.

His October MRI is being presented as part of a routine physical. When asked what part of his body was examined, Trump claimed to have “no idea.”

“No idea, it was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the imaging showed no issues but offered no specifics about the reason for the MRI or the area scanned. During a press briefing, she read a statement from Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician.

I’ve had at least a dozen #MRIs (related to a brain tumour) Every time, the technicians come up to me with tears in their eyes and say “Sir, this is the best MRI we have ever seen” pic.twitter.com/r6hmeTIjR8 — Brother Ricky (@BrotherRicky) December 1, 2025

“As part of President Donald Jr. Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” the statement read. “The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

Barbabella added that the president’s cardiovascular imaging “is perfectly normal” and his abdominal imaging “is also perfectly normal.”