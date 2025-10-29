‘Newsom Was Spot On’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Nickname for Trump’s White House Project Has the Internet Howling

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just handed Donald Trump a reality check wrapped in French silk, and the internet is eating it up like a five-course meal at a palace banquet.

The Democratic leader took aim at the president’s extravagant renovation plans on White House grounds — a 90,000-square-foot bulletproof ballroom with an estimated price tag of $300 million and no confirmed completion date.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom dubbed Trump’s $300 million renovation project a “knock-off” in new online post. (Photos: Yana Paskova/Getty Images for NYT; ChipSomodevilla/Getty Images)

The timing couldn’t be more striking, as millions of Americans are about to see their federal food assistance vanish amid the federal funding issue that began Oct. 1.

While families scramble to figure out how to put meals on the table, Trump was apparently sketching out his dream palace, complete with the same gold leaf and French baroque architecture style he’s been obsessed with for decades.

While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance.



Trump and his lapdog Congress just don't care, period. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 27, 2025

“While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance,” Newsom declared on Monday, Oct. 27, his words sharp enough to cut through the diplomatic niceties usually reserved for criticizing sitting presidents.

The governor, who’s openly considering a 2028 presidential run, added that “Trump and his lapdog Congress just don’t care, period.”

Yahoo! Entertainment readers of the outlet’s repost of the Daily Beast’s article about Newsom’s barb didn’t hold back their reactions.

“It’s an apt analogy. Trump and his minions have been saying ‘let them eat cake’ every chance they get. Granted, they may not be using those exact words, but the message is unmistakable,” one person wrote.

Another commenter pointed out the historical parallels, noting, “The excesses of the French kings and queens, most notably Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, cost them their lives and the monarchy. But since Trump apparently doesn’t know any history, how would he understand what he’s doing?”

A third said, “As soon as I saw the pictures, it reminded me of Versailles. If you have ever been there, you would see he has patterned it after the Hall of Mirrors. The Sun King did all this building and remodeling to show his power over the people. Seems to be a correlation.”

The sarcasm kept flowing with one person writing, “The biggest & bestest ballroom in the world- the envy of kings & prez all over the planet…. not!” while another simply stated, “Well, I guess Newsom was spot on here.”

This isn’t Newsom’s first time serving Trump a side of French Revolution references. During the first week of October, the 57-year-old governor’s official X account began posting a series of AI-generated images showing the 79-year-old president dressed as 18th-century French queen Marie Antoinette, complete with powdered wigs and elaborate gowns.

The not-so-subtle dig had fans declaring it perfectly captured Trump’s “let them eat cake” attitude toward everyday Americans struggling with basic necessities.

NO HEALTH CARE FOR THE STUPID PEASANTS, BUT LOOK AT THE QUEEN’S GOLDEN OFFICE!!



(GOLDEN BIDET NOT PICTURED) https://t.co/dMi9bEtqv6 pic.twitter.com/ARLzGTDntr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2025

The contrast between Trump’s ballroom dreams and struggling families couldn’t be starker. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that federal food assistance wouldn’t go out on Nov. 1, noting the program was “well past run dry” for SNAP recipients — roughly 40 million Americans. Meanwhile, Trump was in Malaysia showing off what Newsom described as “robotic dance moves” during the crisis.

In a CBS News interview Sunday, Newsom escalated his criticism, calling Trump “an invasive species, for the country, for the world” and “a wrecking ball” destroying alliances, truth, and tradition.

As social media continues dissecting Newsom’s “knock-off Versailles” label, one thing remains crystal clear: this governor knows how to make his point stick, and Trump’s gold-plated dreams just became the punchline everyone’s sharing.