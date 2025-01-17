‘Y’all Ain’t Ready for This!’: Roseanne Barr Shocks Fans with Blond Box Braids and Gold Chains for Bizarre New Song with MAGA Rapper

Comedian Rosanne Barr, 72, embraced a new look for her collaboration with a fellow Donald Trump supporter.

The star of the hit sitcom “Roseanne” connected with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald to promote what appears to be an upcoming new “Daddy’s Home” song and music video.

On Jan. 16, Barr posted the “Daddy’s Home” cover art to her Instagram page. She appeared in the image with blonde braids, gold chains, gold earrings, and dark sunglasses.

Fans are stunned after discovering Roseanne Barr’s latest transformation. (Photo: @roseannebarr/Instagram)

MacDonald shared the same photo on Instagram as well. The caption read, “Who’s ready?! This is going down in Pop Culture history.”

Commenters on The Daily Mail website reacted to Barr’s transformation. One person wrote, “She looks amazing. I love her braids.”

A second unimpressed commenter posted, “She’s been a shock comedian most of her life folks. She’s been doing stuff like this for a looooooong time.”

“She reminds me of an old drunk gal trying to look younger and stuck in the 1990s,” read one comment as another person simply added, “Yikes!”

One Barr fan said, “I don’t agree with her political views, but her show was fantastic in the 1990s. And she used to be a hilarious stand-up comedian.”

However, a critic of the polarizing comic commented, “Mental illness is a real thing. It wasn’t her support of Trump that made me think she is mentally unwell, btw.”

Another added, “Roseanne has lost her mind.. simple!”

Previously, MacDonald uploaded a video in which he revealed Barr as the guest feature on his latest single. Barr commented, “Y’all ain’t ready for this!!!”

In June 2024, Barr showed off blond loocs in an Instagram picture. The Emmy Award winner also wore a white and gold “Make America Great Again” hat.

Her unexpected hairstyle sparked online accusations of cultural appropriation. Painter Danny Simmons, the brother of music executive Russell Simmons and rapper Joseph “Reverend Run” Simmons, addressed Barr’s golden dreads on Facebook.

“Ummm why does Roseanne Barr have locs? We don’t want her and that hair does not give her a pass,” Danny declared. “Let’s not forget she’s reported 2 be Trumper racist???”

Barr’s political views have led many to deem her as a racist. In May 2018, the Salt Lake City-born entertainer compared President Barack Obama’s Black senior adviser Valerie Jarrett to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me, joke was in bad taste,” Barr stated in a now-deleted tweet, per Variety.

The racism scandal led to ABC canceling the revived “Roseanne” show. As a result, the network created a spinoff comedy series titled “The Conners” without Barr.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” then-ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey stated.

The original “Roseanne” ran for nine seasons from October 1988 to May 1997. The revival version of the program premiered on March 27, 2018.

Following the cancelation of “Roseanne” in May 2018, “The Conners” debuted for ABC on October 16, 2018. The show completed its sixth season in May 2024.

In recent years, Barr has become more famous for her controversial political takes and her embrace of conspiracy theories over her comedy routines.

Roseanne screaming on Tucker's tour that Democrats "overthrew the government" in 2020, to an almost completely empty venue. pic.twitter.com/VVJ8S1UC46 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2024

For example, the “She-Devil” actress falsely claimed then-Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stole the 2020 presidential election from Trump during an event with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

“They overthrew the government of our country and they haven’t even answered for it! And that pissed me off!” Barr ranted to a cheering crowd in Fort Worth last September.

Barr’s “Daddy’s Home” partner, MacDonald, grew a following as a MAGA rap star. His single “Facts,” featuring conservative media host Ben Shapiro, focused on cultural hot-button topics such as Black Lives Matter, white pride, and gender pronouns.