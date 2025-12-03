‘Pathetic’: Democrats Drop Brutal Pic of Melania Trump’s Team Hoped You’d Forgotten as Fans Zoom Past the Decorations to Zero In on Her Shocking Tape

First lady Melania Trump will likely never be able to celebrate the holidays in public without her past Scrooge-like energy being thrown back in her face.

Melania, 55, attempted to bring some Christmas cheer to the White House this year by unveiling her “Home Is Where the Heart Is” yuletide vision inside the executive mansion in Washington, D.C.

“The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings,” the third wife of President Donald Trump, 79, expressed in a statement released by the White House.

She continued, “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities.”

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to the audience as they walk back to the Oval Office after participating in the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

While Melania voiced joyful platitudes as the nation heads into the final days of 2025, the Democratic Party wanted to remind the first lady and the rest of the country that the ex-model previously came off as a Grinch.

On Dec. 1, the Democrats’ official X account spitefully trolled Melania over her “Home Is Where The Heart Is” holiday theme in response to a report about the Hervé Pierre-designed Christmas presentation set up in the People’s House.

“First Lady Melania Trump Decorates The White House For Christmas” read the headline by the Trump-friendly Fox News. The outlet also shared photos of the decorated Christmas tree and other ornaments used for the occasion.

The Democrats used that Fox News tweet to harken back to some infamous words uttered by Melania back in 2018 during the first Trump administration. In an audio recording, the practicing Catholic was heard saying, “Who gives a f–k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

Trump supporters were easily triggered by the Democrats’ reminder of the first lady’s previous thoughts on the Christmas season. For instance, Melania fans called the Democrats “jealous” and “mean-spirited.”

Another MAGA member complained, “Wow, something from 2018 written as a story in 2020. That’s all democrats have? Pathetic.” Someone then fired back, “Yeah, when the president or his (third) wife mock an important Christian holiday, it’s newsworthy.”

Additionally, there were a lot of posts claiming Melania never made those negative remarks about Christmas despite a secret recording of her having that conversation with her former senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, leaking in 2020.

“I agree. But she didn’t say that,” one person on X inaccurately wrote, clearly unaware of Melania’s recorded gripes about Christmas decorations. Furthermore, a second uninformed skeptic wrongfully posted, “That’s not what she said. Y’all love to lie.”

At the time that the audio was released, Melania blamed the media for focusing on so-called “self-serving individuals” and “salacious gossip.” She also accused Wolkoff of “hardly” knowing her and that the former Vogue public relations manager “clung” to her after Trump won the presidency in 2016.

In 2022, Melania once again addressed the audio of her grumbling about having to decorate the White House in Trump’s first term. Her office released a statement accusing Wolkoff, 54, of editing the recording to make the first lady seem less enthusiastic about Christmas.

“I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Melania stated.

The statement concluded, “Wolkoff is untrustworthy. Her contract with the first lady’s office was terminated in February 2018, and she was later charged with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House employment agreement.”

In 2020, Wolkoff published a tell-all book titled “Melania and Me,” which covered her time in the White House with the Trump family. Trump’s Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Wolkoff in 2019, alleging she breached a nondisclosure agreement.

Wolkoff’s legal team argued that the Trump administration was attempting to violate the client’s First Amendment rights to freedom of expression. Then-President Joe Biden’s Justice Department dropped the case in 2021.