‘I Thought That Was Her Skin’: Pic of Melania and Trump Sends Viewers Into a Frenzy After Her Nighttime Look Has People Asking If She Forgot Her Pants

Melania Trump, 55, has the internet spiraling after a photo of her and Donald Trump suddenly came across social media — and it’s all because of her head-turning outfit.

Fans who’ve claimed she ditched the traditional first lady wardrobe said the picture only confirmed it. The image shows Melania stepping out in a look so bold that viewers immediately zoomed in, saying the outfit alone was enough to steal all the attention from the president standing beside her.

An old photo of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump is making the rounds and has social media asking questions. (Photo: @whitehouse/Instagram)

‘Why Isn’t She Dressed Like a First Lady?’: Melania Trump Leaves Fans Stunned by Her Casual Outfit In New Video of Her with President Donald Trump

The nighttime shot, captured by Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci, began circulating widely online, sparking fresh confusion about the look. As the 2018 image made the media rounds again, fans insisted they couldn’t believe their eyes the second time either.

The political couple was returning to the White House during Trump’s first term as president after traveling back from an unannounced trip.

Trump appeared in his typical suit, accented with a red tie. However, it was Melania’s outfit for the evening that captured the attention of White House watchers.

The former model wore dark sunglasses, a green jacket, and tan pants. Her skin-colored trousers gave the impression that the Slovenian-American was missing her pants.

As the old photo of the Trumps circulating via Threads on Nov. 21, Melania’s flesh-toned pants became the topic of conversation one more time.

Several other people also noticed that Melania was holding Trump’s hand in the photo. For example, one Thread poster admitted, “I know it might be petty, but it makes my skin crawl when I see them holding hands.”

“Oh… those are pants… whew… I thought that was her skin. Also, is that really even her? I know the Melania double will hold his hand, but that will cost him extra,” another person on the app wrote.

A third social media user added, “The shamed President Obama for his tan suit & Michelle Obama for bare arms! tRump & Melania.” Additionally, someone exclaimed, “We already know she’s used to not wearing any clothes!”

After zooming in further, one observer noted, “At first I was wondering wtf was up with her legs… this looks horrible!” Another harsh reply read, “She obviously didn’t look in the mirror, or she would have seen how hideous she looked.”

Melania Trump has faced waves of criticism over her fashion choices long before this latest moment grabbed attention. One of the most infamous examples came in 2018, when she wore the now-iconic “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket—an outfit that sparked nationwide backlash and left many questioning her judgment and intentions.

In regards to the jacket from Zara with the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" in an interview with ABC News (October 2018) Melania Trump stated that the jacket was a message to the "left-wing media" to them "I don't care" about their opinions. pic.twitter.com/PaPStdHhes — Poto Cai Cai (@potocaicai) September 14, 2025

Over the years, critics have argued that her wardrobe often feels out of touch or too flashy for a first lady, pointing to everything from high-end couture at humanitarian visits to eyebrow-raising color choices at somber political events.

Throughout Melania’s 20-year marriage to the former “The Apprentice” reality television star, questions about the authenticity of their relationship have plagued the parents of 19-year-old Barron Trump.

There have been multiple incidents where Melania appeared annoyed or disinterested in being around her husband, fueling speculation that she may not have genuine romantic feelings for her spouse.

In May 2025, Michael Wolff, author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” provided some insight into Melania’s supposed true feelings about the MAGA leader.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff claimed in an interview published by “60 Minutes Australia.”

Melania became Trump’s third wife when the naturalized American citizen wed the New York City-born real estate magnate in 2005. The president was previously married to the late Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992 and to Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.

Ivana is the mother of Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Trump Jr. (born 1977), Ivanka Trump (born 1981), and Eric Trump (born 1984). Marla and Donald’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, arrived in 1993. Melania gave birth to Barron in 2006.