‘Piggy’s … Looks So Wrinkled?’: Trump’s Unexpectedly Unpolished Oval Office Look Sets Off a Wave of Speculation About What Happened Behind the Scenes

Donald Trump is struggling to win favor with the American people regarding his approach to fashion. In fact, his wardrobe has repeatedly been subject to criticism, as countless people have questioned why his garments often appear ill-fitted.

Trump’s appearance during the Nov. 18 meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House was no exception.

Nothing in Trump’s outfit deviated from the polished uniform he’s worn for years. Still, the moment didn’t sit quite right, prompting viewers to scan for something they couldn’t exactly name.

Trump’s Oval Office tour backfired when social media users noticed his disshelved look. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Better Than Smelling His Full Diaper’: Trump Accused of Covering Up His Odor with Cologne — and Fans Are Crying Laughing After Zooming In

Trump wore one of his signature blue suits, paired with a white button-up shirt, a red tie, and black dress shoes. At first glance, it appeared as though nothing was out of place, but social media users soon found a reason to zoom in.

At one point during the diplomatic gathering, he guided Salman on a tour of the historic residence, which included a stop at the Presidential Walk of Fame, where portraits of the commander in chief’s predecessors are displayed.

As the men walked side by side, some observers happened to notice the president’s frumpy appearance. More specifically, it seemed as though his blazer and wide-legged pants had been denied a quick press or steam from his wardrobe team.

Like several people, an IG Threads user wondered out loud, “I want to know why #piggy’s suit looks so wrinkled????”

The well-timed insult co-opted one of Trump’s latest insults: piggy. On multiple occasions, he has lashed out at female reporters by attacking their looks and the news agencies they work for.

His presentation was a stark contrast to Salman, who wore a traditional robe and cloak sans unintentional creases or crinkles in the fabric.

A second individual asked, “Did Trump sleep in his suit?” A third person quipped, “Does nobody press his suits? He’s so disheveled looking.” Among the comments were those that said the suit looked like it had been “pulled out of a paper bag” or, even worse, “looks like someone pulled from the Dirty clothes.”

Last year, the real estate developer was the subject of an X discourse about men’s suits. At the time, folks were fixated on the overly wrinkled crotch region of his pants.

Put This On menswear writer Derek Guy explained, “As a general rule of thumb, you should try to wear the heaviest fabrics you can bear. Trump favors lightweight, luxurious wools almost year round, and that’s why his pants often look wrinkly.”

Still, someone responded, “He shockingly always looks terrible in wrinkled, ill fitted suits. It actually appears he wears the same suit over & over again or even sleeps in it!”

Another person tweeted, “He also has a penchant for the most unflattering cuts. His posture is appalling, and he’s woefully out of shape, which doesn’t help. Then he wears these oversized jackets and big flappy pants that just look awful on him. He looks like a kid who’s borrowed his dad’s suit.”

While many have ragged on Trump for his clothing, White House adviser Stephen Miller is a fan. He boasted, “The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump…. Donald Trump is a style icon!” during a 2024 appearance on “Hannity.”