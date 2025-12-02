‘He’s So Dumb’: Trump’s Bizarre Photo Steals Melania’s Big Day as Critics Spot a Strange Detail That Quickly Turns Him Into a Laughingstock

Melania Trump decked the White House walls with Christmas decor to bring her “Home is where the heart is” theme to life, and the internet has plenty to say about it.

This year’s theme, “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” was curated by the first lady with designer Hervé Pierre. The decorations were unveiled in Dec. 1 posts that revealed hallways and rooms filled with trees, lights, wreaths, ornaments, bows, and more.

It features 75 wreaths, more than 50 Christmas trees, and 25,000 feet of ribbon — capped by a Trump painting at the entrance that has quickly become the centerpiece of public conversation and media headlines.

WASHINGTON, – AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump after her address to the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“The saying ‘Home is where the heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business,” the first lady said in a released statement. “The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.”

The display included everything from a burgundy-ribbon hallway to a blue butterfly tree in the Red Room that pays tribute to foster care communities.

Not even the demolition of the East Wing — which Donald Trump intends to replace with a massive ballroom — threw a wrench in the festive furnishings. According to The Associated Press, more trimmings were squeezed into the West Wing, like the official White House Christmas tree, since the opposite wing was bulldozed in October.

Viral video footage of the decorations circulating online gave social media users another look at the painting of Trump holding his fist up after being shot at. It was originally unveiled in April by the House House’s Twitter page.

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

“It looks like a funeral wreath and image.” said one person, while another wrote, “Always about him!”

The thousands of yards of string lights, butterflies, garland, and other decorations, though, failed to cover up, or at least improve, the Oval Office’s aesthetic. The president’s executive workspace was outfitted with an assortment of gold wall decals, leaving critics to wince at the sight of the room in September.

The only holiday addition is a tree with gold and burgundy decorations. A reaction to the reveal states, “The tree is the nicest thing in that room.” A third person underwhelmed by the Oval Office commented, “Not sure why the camera sweep. The only change is a tree has been added to this gaudy mess.”

Melania Trump unveils this year’s White House Christmas decorations. 🎄🎅🏻☃️



pic.twitter.com/64tkDKRCKe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 1, 2025

Another photo of the decorations shows Trump in his signature navy blue suit standing in front of a Christmas tree, but fans who zoomed in on subtle details have begun to question if the photo was previously altered.

“The sunlight spots on his suit are crazy,” said one person, while another suggested, “Someone was into the bleach again…you can see the spots all over his suit!!”

A more curious person asked, “Omg they really thought people wouldn’t notice?”

On Threads, one person said, “This is a terrible photoshop job. It really does demonstrate the utter incompetence of every single aspect of this administration. Damn, they should have hired a random teenager at this point.”

Yet another who zoomed in closer wondered, “He’s so dumb! Bless His Heart.”

The reality TV star bragged to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that the decor is not imitation gold, spray paint, or “Home Depot stuff,” as many have suspected about the appliqués. Still, quips about Trump’s golden lair were a distraction to many, but not all.

At least one critic remained fixated on Melania’s place in the White House. They tweeted, “Does she not see the irony in this? Home is where the heart is… Unless your husband rips off half of it and bulldozes it.”

The East Wing formerly housed the first lady and her staff and served as the visitors’ entrance for tours. Plans for her husband’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom are said to resemble his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Reports claim that the Slovenia-born model has never supported the project.

It’s Christmas time in the Oval Office! 🎄🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ah9JAfJ1oC — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) December 1, 2025

Even more reports allege that Melania maintains a residence in Manhattan instead of moving into the White House. Speculation about her whereabouts has fueled rumors that the Trumps’ marriage is one of convenience, requiring them to appear as a united couple for a handful of official events.