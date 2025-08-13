‘You Hate Doing This: Melania Trump’s Christmas Volunteer Push Met with Backlash as Critics Bring Up ‘You Don’t Live In the White House’



Despite the sweltering summer heat still gripping Washington, D.C., Melania Trump is already turning her attention to the holiday season ahead. The first lady has officially opened applications for volunteers eager to help transform the White House into a winter wonderland for her first Christmas celebration there in four years. It’s a tradition that comes with the territory, but for Melania it’s also a responsibility that has sparked both memorable moments and considerable controversy.

Following longstanding White House protocol, the Trump administration announced on Monday that they’re seeking both performers and decorators to bring festive cheer to the nation’s most famous residence.

Melania Trump is seeking White House Christmas volunteers, but social media users are reminding everyone she previously said, She doesn’t care about Christmas stuff and decoration.(Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The call for volunteers marks the beginning of what promises to be an elaborate holiday preparation process, complete with specific requirements and deadlines that reflect the magnitude of hosting Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

A timeless tradition: Christmas at the White House 🎄Apply to volunteer as a decorator or performer by Sept 5 https://t.co/JdgCcZm2zZ pic.twitter.com/Vp0HWDJe02 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) August 5, 2025

‘Don’t Come Any Closer’: Donald and Melania Trump’s Photo Takes a Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her Hand

For those hoping to showcase their musical talents, Melania stated in an announcement that she is specifically seeking school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainment groups willing to volunteer their time and skills.

These performances will take place across eight designated dates in December during the White House’s traditional holiday open houses.

However, interested performers face strict guidelines: applications must be submitted by Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, accompanied by audition tapes featuring either a cappella performances or acoustic accompaniment only. Amplification equipment is strictly prohibited, and successful applicants will receive notification by Oct. 13.

The decorating volunteer opportunity carries its own set of requirements and limitations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available for the intensive decorating period scheduled from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30.

Like their performer counterparts, decorating volunteers are responsible for covering their own travel expenses and accommodations while in the nation’s capital.

Despite the meticulous breakdown that the first lady has laid out, social media users haven’t forgotten Melania’s complicated relationship with Christmas festivities, particularly her infamous 2018 comments that resurfaced during the 2020 election cycle.

In a secretly recorded audio obtained by CNN, the first lady was heard expressing her frustration with holiday obligations, saying, “Who gives a (expletive) about Christmas stuff and decoration.”

The recording revealed her candid feelings about what she perceived as unreasonable expectations and criticism of her decorating choices.

X users were relentless when recalling her statements after she released the call for volunteers.

“Wow.. Wonder how tacky it will look this year,” one person commented, while another bluntly stated, “But you hate doing this.”

The criticism became more pointed when another user wrote,”Well, you were there, no lady you don’t believe in Christmas. Remember when you said ‘forget Kreesmas.'”

Melania’s holiday decorating history has indeed been a source of public fascination and debate.

Her 2017 decision to fill White House corridors with stark white branches instead of traditional Christmas trees created what many described as a “tundral labyrinth.”

Melania Trump’s 2017 White House Christmas decorations. Magnificent! pic.twitter.com/Z6YUWrAnOx — Love_Joy_Freedom ✝️ (@KanchevaD) December 4, 2024

The following year brought even more dramatic reactions when she opted for deep red Christmas trees that critics said resembled something from a horror movie, with New York magazine describing them as “flayed, blood-red Christmas trees” that appeared to be “covered in blood.”

If you’re criticizing Joe and Jill Biden’s modest and intimate Christmas photo, cast your eyes back to how Melania decorated the White House, a creepy dystopian red Christmas tree display, devoid of love, decorations and care. pic.twitter.com/2Oen0s3aKh — MelissaD 🔥💧🐨🌱💓🌍 😷 (@D_Melissa2) December 3, 2024

The conversation quickly shifted to broader criticisms of the Trump administration’s policies and practices. Some users focused their attention on the volunteer nature of these positions, questioning the family’s wealth and business practices.

“Let me guess. $50m per seat paid straight into his greasy paws?” one person speculated, while another took a more direct approach: “You don’t even live in the white house. Why are the positions volunteer? Because your husband is r—ing the coffers?”

These comments tap into ongoing tensions surrounding Trump’s business interests and labor practices.

Recent reporting by The New York Times revealed how industry lobbyists concerned about H-2B visa delays held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, with new visa announcements following shortly afterward.

The irony wasn’t lost on critics who noted that Trump’s Bedminster country club filed requests for foreign workers just days after the visa announcement, seeking cooks, bartenders, and servers while simultaneously promoting policies that would limit immigration.

The juxtaposition of seeking volunteer labor for White House Christmas celebrations while Trump’s businesses actively recruit foreign workers has added another layer of complexity to public perception. This dynamic reflects broader questions about the intersection of personal business interests and public service that have followed the Trump family throughout their political careers.

As applications pour in for both performing and decorating opportunities, the upcoming Christmas season promises to be closely watched. Whether Melania will return to her more avant-garde decorating approach or opt for traditional holiday themes remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: social media will be watching, commenting, and remembering every controversial moment that led to this point.