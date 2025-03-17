‘The Country… Elected a President, Not King Tut’: Donald Trump Ripped for His Gold, Blinged-Out Makeover of the Oval Office

Donald Trump has put his unmistakable “tacky” stamp on the Oval Office, and the comments are pouring in.

A video from the White House dated March 10 — Trump’s 50th day in office — unveiled the redecorated space, which is now decked out in shiny “trinkets” and an explosion of gold. In his fast-paced presidency, it’s hard to keep track of all the major moves, but this is one government makeover that has not escaped notice.

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable in the Oval Office, Monday, Dec, 7, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Online critics have called the decor “gaudy,” pointing out gilded tables supported by gold eagles. The walls and fireplace are bedecked in elaborate filigree. Several golden objects, some resembling trophies, now line the mantelpiece, and an enormous golden mirror hangs on the door leading to the West Wing.

As the video slowly pans around the storied room, a large “Gulf of America” poster comes into view. A closer inspection reveals an apparently gold-plated book emblazoned with Trump’s name on the coffee table opposite the Resolute Desk.

“Trump’s Oval Office makeover just keeps getting tackier. Now, he’s attached gold junk to the fireplace mantle — because apparently, nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession. Portraits, tacky gold fixtures, and zero taste. Absolutely sickening,” read a post by political strategist Chris Jackson that went viral.

“That was one of the first things I noticed when I saw this on TV. I thought it was extremely tacky. I thought the country had elected a President, not King Tut,” responded another.

The post features side-by-side photos of the Oval Office under Trump and former President Joe Biden to highlight the differences. Among all the changes, one in particular has ignited outrage.

The most famous house plant in the U.S. has vanished. The grape ivy that perennially adorned the fireplace mantel was a gift to John F. Kennedy in 1961.

“No other in history has been more photographed, more glimpsed in person by the world’s high and mighty, more privy (if a plant can be privy) to the portentous intimacies of world politics,” read a 1983 Time article about the now MIA house plant.

“That green plant he removed was given to JFK from the Irish ambassador,” observed one person. “Why can’t the White House just come out and say the plant is safe? There have been requests asking about it and zero answer. That plant has been in the Oval Office for decades and has a great history and tradition,” chimed in another.

Not everyone takes issue with the new décor. Many commenters can’t get enough of the bling. “That’s how kings live my boy,” wrote one, followed by “love it, golden age.”

“Well, GOLD is up,” pointed out another. Ironically, Trump and Elon Musk have been pushing for an audit of Fort Knox, casting suspicion around the country’s gold reserves. “Is this why Trump’s been asking about Ft. Knox gold? If any’s really ‘missing’, check the Oval Office first.”