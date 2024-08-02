Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Accused of Living Off of Tennis Icon’s Money By Internet Troll, Reddit Co-Founder Claps Back

Hecklers be warned, Alexis Ohanian is making a sport out of clapping back at people trying to shade him on Twitter.

The Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams is showing no signs of letting up on those who feel empowered enough to type messages insinuating that his success pales in comparison to his superstar wife or that he’s using her for financial gain.

Alexis Ohanian drags heckler for lacking intelligence after accusing tech giant of using wife Serena Williams’ wealth to fund Athlos track meet prize fund. (Photo: Alexisohanian/Instagram.)

Ohanian, 41, is speculated to have a net worth of $150 million. Williams, 42, has reportedly amassed a worth of $300 million from her storied tennis career and business endeavors.

The couple has been married since November 2017 and are parents to two daughters, Olympia, 6, and Adira, 11 months. As the family has been in Paris in support of the Olympics; the seven-time Wimbledon title winner was also part of the July 26 Opening Ceremony.

However, when the proud dad and husband took a break from spectating at the Games, his Twitter timeline turned into a bit of a mess.

While enjoying an outing at Disneyland Paris with his daughters, Ohanian took a moment to record a video to promote the upcoming Athlos track meet, which will host 36 of the sport’s fastest stars, such as Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, and Alexis Holmes, to name a few, on Sept. 26 in New York.

Translation; " I am going to use Serena's money because me have no money to spend like that". — AmenRa Freedom (@PowerPlay369) August 2, 2024

“It’s the largest prize ever in the history of track and field. The winners are going to get $60,000 each at that event,” he said. Speaking directly to the competitors, he then sweetened the deal, adding, “Ladies, if you win a medal here, in Paris, I’m gonna give you $60,000 as well,” bringing their takeaway to $120,000.

His love for the Olympics aside, the entrepreneur said that he is “just happy to play a role in supporting track and field and especially women athletes. So, this is just the start, but have an amazing Olympics.”

The purpose of the event, which was created by Ohanian and is named after his Athlos venture capital fund, is to push forward the continued widespread investments being made in track and field outside of the Olympics. One of his supporters praised his efforts, writing, “More people like u in the world, with a big heart and who encourage athletes.”

But a troll instead used the opportunity to accuse Ohanian of bankrolling the jackpot by turning it into an expense for Williams. “Translation; ” I am going to use Serena’s money because me have no money to spend like that,’” the individual wrote.

Ohanian had already been in his comments replying to fans, so it came as no surprise that he also addressed the bold critic. He hit back with, “You created an entire Twitter account just to say something that stupid?”

Someone coming to Ohanian’s defense, made an attempt to slight the offensive poster when they said, “Umm…tell us you don’t know how to use Google without telling us you don’t know how to use Google. LMAO.”

😂 I wasn't this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was. https://t.co/h3JHO1reIX — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 11, 2020

Again, in elite clapback form, the multimillionaire took a swing at the heckler when he replied, “Dude can barely put together a sentence, that’s asking too much.”

The miffed user, however, seemed to take the jabs in stride at Ohanian, declaring, “I ain’t mad at you player. Stick around to the ten year mark so you can get half of everything she earned. ReRe needs to pay her Zaddy tax just like Halle Berry and Rachel Lindsay. Then get you a fly Armenian chick to really rub it in. I respect your Hussle.”

The person would later dredge up Ohanian’s 2020 admission that Williams introduced him to the practice of using a washcloth. But by the time, the businessman was done giving the tit-for-tat exchange any attention.

On more than one occasion, the tech mogul has shown that is generous when it comes to using his wealth to help others. When Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley tweeted that she was unable to pay her rent ahead of competing in the Games, rapper Flavor Flav and Ohanian came together to cover the expense for the year.

Ohanian shared a screenshot confirming that the Vanderbilt scholar was sent $7,760 so that she could keep her focus on competing.