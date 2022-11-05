Drake Sends the Internet into a Frenzy After He Drops Bombshell ‘Diss’ to Serena Williams’ Husband and a ‘Stallion’

Drake threw direct jabs at Serena Williams‘ husband, Alexis Ohanian, and Megan Thee Stallion on his new joint album “Her Loss” with 21 Savage. On the track, “Middle of the Ocean,” the OVO rapper refers to Ohanian as a groupie. He raps, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie, He claim we don’t got a problem, but no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

This is the second time Drake has mentioned Williams in his lyrics, including on 2013’s “Worst Behavior.” For those who remember, rumors of the two dating began spiraling in 2011. TMZ spotted the pair at dinner a few times, and Drake cheered on the tennis legend at her Wimbledon match in London in 2015 — the same year she met her now-husband. Weeks later, TMZ spotted Drake and Williams two locking lips at a restaurant in Cincinnati. Williams and Ohanian were engaged by December 2016 and married in 2017. They share an adorable 5-year-old daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Ohanian clapped back with a series of tweets promoting a profile story about his business ventures. “I’ve been turning down media profiles for the last two years,” he wrote the Reddit co-founder explaining his focus on multiple projects.

It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same. — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” he wrote in a second tweet. “In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same.”

Ohanian said he’s “grateful” to have built a “multi-billion dollar company” that he plans to continue growing. He concluded saying, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

Ohanian held his own in indirectly responding to Drake without mentioning his name as did Megan Thee Stallion. The “Sticky” rapper also caught backlash for joking about “getting shots.” Many people, including Megan, think he is talking about the July 2020 shooting, involving the Houston rapper. He seemingly suggested she was lying about being shot by his friend Tory Lanez.

In the song, “Circo Loco,” Drake said, “This b—h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke/ But she still smiling.”

Megan fired back at Drake for making fun of her on Twitter and accused him of mentioning her shooting for clout. In one tweet, the 26-year-old wrote, “Stop using my shooting for clout b—h a– N—–! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n—– especially RAP N—– ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Fans were confused by the reference, considering Lanez was charged in October 2020 after he allegedly shot Megan in the foot. He was hit with multiple counts including felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

Drake and Lanez are seemingly friends after appearing to quash their beef in 2017. After years of going at each other in music and interviews, both shared the same photo on Instagram of themselves hanging out. Even so, it’s not sitting well with fans that the “Certified Loverboy” willingly chose to address both subjects in the manner he did. Some believe he might want that old thing back, and others say he’s just crying about what he can’t have.

One person said, “Waking up very upset with Drake! Shading Megan and Serena on the same album?! Why are we disrespecting Black women like this, Aubrey?! You’re better than this!”

Waking up very upset with Drake! Shading Megan and Serena on the same album?! Why are we disrespecting Black women like this, Aubrey?! You’re better than this! 😡 pic.twitter.com/OJmPJWXwTK — saucy (@korafbaby) November 4, 2022

Another wrote, “Oh now I see what Meg and Serena have in common? They’re two beautiful and successful Black women that Drake will never have. That’s why he raps like a boy who got his heart broken.”