‘Mama Joyce so Happy’: Kandi Burruss Shares a Sweet Family Photo, But Todd’s Absence — and Mama Joyce’s Smile — Becomes the Only Thing Anyone Talks About

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss unwittingly began a firestorm on social media by sharing a Thanksgiving picture with her family on Instagram.

The “Leave You” singer recently announced that she’d filed for divorce from her husband, Todd Tucker, on Nov. 21, and folks wondered why Tucker was missing from the holiday festivities with his family.

Kandi Burruss shares a Thanksgiving picture with her family, including her stepdaughter, amid divorce, and fans ask her where Todd is. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Burruss, 49, and 52-year-old Tucker share two children together — 6-year-old Blaze and Ace, 9. The Broadway producer also shares her 23-year-old daughter, Riley, with her ex Russell Spencer, and Tucker shares his 28-year-old daughter, Kaela, with his ex Keema Parker. Kaela is seen in the picture, but her dad was noticeably absent from the family photograph.

The post was captioned, “Happy Thanksgiving! I truly enjoyed my day with my fam. I hope you enjoyed yours! Now I feel stuffed like a turkey & need to lay down.”

The ex “RHOA” star foresaw folks wondering about the whereabouts of her husband in the photo and left a message in the comment section to explain. “Before anyone assumes anything, Todd came earlier to eat with us but he wasn’t there for the pic. He was not left out or anything like that.”

Some fans did not believe Burruss, and several had jokes about why Tucker wasn’t in the family’s Thanksgiving picture, with one writing, “Todd took the picture lol.”

“TODD somewhere punching the air…ik my boy is homeless at the motel,” added another.

One user replied, “Wait so you did get Kayla in the divorce ??? Thought that was a joke!!”

Other fans zoomed in on Burruss’ mother in the picture, Mama Joyce Jones, who has a big smile on her face. Jones had a long-running feud with Tucker on “RHOA” and often implied he was a gold digger. The relationship was contentious, to say the least, for many, many, many years, and fans couldn’t help themselves while noting that Mama Joyce is most likely celebrating the end of the marriage.

“Mama Joyce so happy,” wrote one fan after seeing her happy grin. “Mama Joyce ain’t never smiled this hard before,” joked another.

In an old episode of “The Real Housewives” of Atlanta, Mama Joyce spars with Tucker over his marriage to Burruss.

After she called him an “opportunist,” Tucker asked Jones, “What do you think I’m getting out of it?”

Mama Joyce raised her hands as she looked around her daughter’s mansion and exclaimed, “What you gettin’ out of it?!”

“This doesn’t impress me,” replied Tucker.

Jones replied that he would have to prove that he loved her daughter and warned him not to let her catch him doing wrong. “Ain’t no river high enough, ain’t no ocean deep enough, ain’t NO desert hot enough to keep me off your a*s, baby!”