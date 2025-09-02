‘Whew! I Felt Kandi’: Kandi Burruss Cries Pleading with Gospel Star Le’Andria Johnson to Change After ‘Looking Crazy In Front of the World’

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson is ready to rebuild her career amid a years-long battle with alcohol. Johnson, 43, has had a series of run-ins with law enforcement while inebriated dating back to 2019, when she was arrested.

The “Sunday Best” showstopper briefly cleaned up her act after completing a 30-day jail sentence and a 30-day rehabilitation program, though the grips of her addiction resurfaced in 2024 and 2025.

And now, fellow singer Kandi Burruss has stepped in offering a helping hand.

Kandi Burruss (left) offers to help Le’Andria Johnson (right) rebuild her gospel career, but only if Johnson gains control of her alcohol addiction. (Photo: “Speak On It” via Kandi Burruss on YouTube)

Johnson was first arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, for public intoxication a year ago, and again this past February in Arlington, Virginia.

The talented vocalist claimed on a new “Speak On It” episode with host Kandi Burruss that she has since dismissed several people from her team who had not contributed to her sobriety efforts.

Johnson also spoke about working on new music but still being in need of a management team. The Xscape songstress said she was willing to help but that her gospel contemporary would have to listen to her guidance.

The judgment-free conversation was an emotional topic as Burruss revealed she has firsthand experience of witnessing a similar scenario play out with someone she cares about.

Through tears, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG told Johnson, “When we love somebody, we’re not gonna let them look crazy in front of the world.”

She continued, “We are going to do what we can to be like, okay, make sure they hear. … Even though they’re not understanding what’s happening around them. We see what’s happening around you. We see it. We wanna fix it, but we can’t until you decide.”

Johnson told Burruss, “A lot of people out there, they do think I don’t care. It’s a lot of people out there that feel like I’m not taking accountability. … I’mma get through it. I wanna get through it, and I do want better. … I don’t need it. I know that for a fact. … I just do it.”

One viewer praised Burruss for handling Johnson with care during the chat. That person remarked, “You can feel Kandi’s Heart.” Another said, “‘Whew! I felt Kandi deeply.”

Another commented, “I hope this is the breakthrough she needs,” as a snippet of the conversation circulated on Instagram.

On YouTube, a second person expressed doubt. They wrote, “She can’t even admit that she has an addiction.”

The gospel powerhouse released her last album, “Bigger Than Me” in 2017. Her latest single, “Don’t Sleep On Me,” was met with fan support in April.