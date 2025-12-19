‘Todd What Did You Do?’: Kandi Burruss Pushes to Expedite Divorce from Todd Tucker In ‘Her Mama Joyce Wig,’ Fans Suspect He Did the ‘Unforgiveable’

Former Xscape singer Kandi Burruss wants to speed up her healing process since revealing her separation from estranged husband Todd Tucker.

It’s been nearly a month since Burruss filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years. Some people speculate the years-long beef between her mother, Joyce Jones, and Tucker is the catalyst behind the split. Others believe it may be the rumor that he was involved with other women that ended their union. Whatever the reason, it looks like Burruss is ready to put it all behind her.

Kandi Burruss chuckles after saying she wants a divorce for Christmas.(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mother-In-Love or Monster-In-Law? ‘RHOA’ Fans Blame Kandi Burruss for Allowing Mama Joyce to Berate and Disrespect Her Husband Todd Tucker for Over a Decade on Reality TV

On Monday, Dec. 16, Burruss logged on at Amazon Studios in New York City for another Amazon Live stream for the holidays with a Christmas theme. In the midst of answering questions for fans and showcasing products, Burruss’ divorce came up and, shockingly, she couldn’t help but laugh about it.

One fan asked, “What’s on your Christmas list this year?”

She took a long 10-second pause, seemingly thinking hard about an answer before responding with a touch of shade.

“I was about to say a divorce,” the 49-year-old said before bursting out in laughter. She added, “But that don’t sound quite festive.”

Burruss chuckled so hard that she even leaned back in her chair and slapped her hand on her knee. Fans shared their reactions on The Neighborhood Talk’s page.

One person said, “Dang Todd what u do?!!!”

Someone else who also seemed shocked by Burruss’ answer wrote, “Todd did some unforgivable sh-t for Kandi to move like this.”

A third person viewed Kandi’s response as a sign that she is truly over the marriage. They said, “Oh she DONE fr.”

A fourth person joked in the comments about Burruss’ mom, Jones, aka Mama Joyce, who wasn’t shy about voicing out loud how skeptical she was about Tucker’s intentions with her daughter. They said, “Kandi put on her Mama Joyce wig for this one. I know that’s right.”

In the video, Burruss rocked black bob with bangs, similar to her mother’s signature hairstyle, a honey blond bob with bangs.

Burruss and Tucker met each other in 2011 on the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was a longtime castmate on the show, while Tucker worked behind the scenes in production.

Burrus and Tucker got married in 2014.

Tucker, 52, entered the marriage with a daughter named Kaela Tucker, 29, from a previous relationship. Burruss also had a daughter named Riley Burruss, 23, from a past relationship. The former couple later welcomed two kids, their son Ace, 9, and their daughter Blaze, 6.

To the public, Burruss and Tucker seemed to do well together, which is why it was a shock when Kandi filed for divorce on Nov. 21. People magazine interviewed an unnamed source who claimed that Burruss caught Tucker talking to other women.

On Dec. 11, Burruss told “Entertainment Tonight” that the Broadway musical she is in, “& Juliet,” is helping her through this difficult split from Tucker.

She added, “I’m doing good. Honestly, this show is really helping me,” she told the outlet, revealing that the opportunity to do the show came to her when she first started going through the breakup.

Burruss began her limited run of “& Juliet” on Dec. 9 and will continue playing the role of Angélique through March 8, 2026.

During her debut night, Tucker sent her a message of support on Instagram by posting a clip of her performance. He wrote, “@kandi great job! Keep inspiring and doing your thing!!!”

Burruss responded, “Thank you,” with a heart emoji attached.

Though he was noticeably absent from the photos, Burruss revealed in the comments that her ex was present for Thanksgiving. His daughter Kaela was smiling beside the rest of the family in the picture.

For Christmas, Burruss and Tucker have plans to come together for the kids. She told her audience this on Amazon Live and said that they will be spending the holidays in New York.