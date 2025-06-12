‘The Guy Who Cheated on His First Wife with the Current Wife’: Michelle Obama Drops Bombshell About the Couple She and Barack View as ‘Mentors’ Amid Divorce Rumors

Former first lady Michelle Obama has never shied away from speaking candidly about her marriage and has gotten some backlash because of it.

Her latest revelation on her podcast has sparked a fascinating conversation about love, mentorship, and the complexities of relationships in the public eye.

Michelle Obama shared that she and her husband look to Bruce Springsteen and his wife for guidance in their marriage. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of her “IMO” podcast, Obama opened up about getting relationship advice from Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, whom she and former President Barack Obama have turned to throughout their decades-long marriage.

The “Born in the USA” singer was a guest on the show, and during the conversation it was revealed that even “power couples” seek guidance from those who’ve walked similar paths.

Speaking directly to Springsteen, Obama shared heartfelt praise for the relationship she’s observed up close.

“I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done,” the former first lady told her friend during the Wednesday episode.

Adding, “You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time. [We are] watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open.”

Obama went on to describe the music royalty as “powerhouses in [their] own right … merging those lives together.”

Her admiration for the couple’s ability to maintain individual identities and a strong partnership reflects challenges many high-achieving couples face.

The timeline of both relationships reveals interesting parallels.

The Obamas tied the knot in October 1992, welcoming daughters Malia, now 26, and Sasha, 24. Springsteen and Scialfa married just one year earlier in 1991 and share three children: Evan, 34, Jessica, 33, and Samuel, 31.

However, the Springsteen-Scialfa love story carries a controversial chapter that has resurfaced in light of Obama’s comments.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer’s relationship with Scialfa began as an affair while married to his first wife, actress Julianne Phillips. They met in the early 1980s before Scialfa joined the E Street Band.

According to People, their relationship turned romantic in 1988, after Springsteen’s marriage ended. Many people do not believe this.

The revelation about the Obamas’ relationship mentors comes at a time when the former first couple has faced their own share of speculation about potential marital troubles between the two.

In May, she dismissed the speculation with characteristic directness on her podcast, stating, “Everybody would know it. I’m not a martyr. I would be problem solving in public.”

During her podcast appearances, Obama has been open about marriage challenges, including calling out her husband for not making a lot of money when they met. Still, the pair insists that they are still very in love.

The friendship between the Obama and Springsteen families extends far beyond personal mentorship. Their connection was forged during Barack’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012, when Springsteen publicly supported the candidate and performed at campaign events. Obama later honored the musician with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

However, Obama’s choice of relationship mentors has drawn sharp criticism on social media.

Readers on Page Six, a magnet for negative reactions about celebrities, didn’t hold back in their responses to the revelation.

“What’s up with these women’s obsession with sharing their relationship problems with the world on Social Media? If my wife did this, which she never would anyway (I married well), then I’d be walking,” one person wrote.

The blowback on the conservative-leaning outlet’s gossip page progessed with a commenter adding, “Bruce broke his marriage vows, so he is hardly someone to lean on or to mentor.” A third response was even more direct: “Interesting. The guy who cheated on his first wife with the current wife and they are your relationship role models. You’re all sick.”

The criticism continued with another user writing, “Bruce & Patti’s happily ever after didn’t come without their fair share of scandals starting with those Enquirer photos.” Yet another comment read, “Interesting. The guy who cheated on his first wife with the current wife and they are your relationship role models. You’re all sick.”

Despite the controversy, the genuine friendship was beautifully captured in a viral 2023 moment when Michelle joined Springsteen on stage in Barcelona, playing tambourine during “Glory Days.”

The video garnered over 29 million views and 2,008,033 likes, showing Barack beaming with pride as he filmed his wife sharing the spotlight.

Obama’s willingness to seek wisdom from imperfect relationships perhaps reflects a mature understanding that growth and redemption are always possible, even after serious mistakes.. Her choice to publicly acknowledge the Springsteens as mentors suggests that she values the work they’ve done to build a lasting partnership, regardless of how it began.