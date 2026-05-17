‘Trying to Keep His Balance’: Trump Blindsided By Sudden Loud Screams — Cameras Zoomed In and Exposed His Mysterious New Power Move Had Backfired

President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping expecting the kind of grand welcome he usually demands on the world stage.

Instead, cameras captured an awkward start almost immediately after Trump stepped off the plane and realized Xi was nowhere in sight.

China’s President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and US President Donald Trump (C) shake hands as they attend a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

China sent Vice President Han Zheng to greet him instead, fueling instant speculation online that Beijing intentionally lowered the temperature before the meetings even began.

Things only became more uncomfortable once Trump finally met Xi face-to-face.

The president appeared to go in for his signature power handshake, the aggressive pull-and-grip move he has famously used on world leaders for years, but Xi barely reacted and stood firm as cameras rolled.

Trump quickly shifted into an awkward double-hand clasp that social media users mocked as a desperate attempt to regain control of the moment, with many viewers claiming the longtime handshake bully suddenly looked like the one struggling to keep his balance.

One person said, “Donald Trump went in with the classic power-grip…but Xi Jinping stood there like a stone wall. Forced the emergency double-hand pivot just to regain balance.”

He grabbed Xi hand and patted it twice as to say, “you were ready.” But another recently discovered moment has the public drawing comparisons between Xi’s greeting with Trump and other presidents.

The former reality TV star was infamously roasted and toasted at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner by former President Barack Obama. The best part about it was that Trump was sitting in the audience as it happened.

Some believe he’s obsessed with Obama, whom he spends hours posting about on social media as he compares their presidencies.

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Trump was greeted at the airport by China’s Vice President Han Zheng, a military band, and a few hundred little people waving flags.

A video was also shared on Threads of him being welcomed by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by a very thin crowd of waving children.

The visual was almost unbelievable, as online sleuths suspected China deliberately trolled Trump with his childlike welcome.

Obama supporters compared Trump’s greeting to the former president’s visit back in 2014.

The visual contrast is quite striking. President Xi rolled out a big red carpet for Obama. Upon arrival, the duo walked past a massive number of military personnel, and Trump’s welcome looks piddly in comparison.

A clip of the president’s welcome was shared on Threads with the caption, “IDGAF what anyone says. This is epic A+ trolling by China.”

Another user replied with a picture of Obama’s welcome in China when he was the commander in chief with the caption, “This tracks.”

The images prompted others to weigh in online, and Trump was not treated kindly as people noted the stark contrast in the two presidents’ receptions.

“Oh dang. There’s a big difference,” wrote one user. “This video vs Obama being greeted by their military is a stark contrast. I believe it is trolling,” another user agreed.

Another user shared images of Trump’s airport arrival compared to Obama’s airport arrival in China.

Trump had several young people lined up along a red carpet, while Obama had the country’s military lining the red carpet. One user who claimed Trump received the “same thing” was quickly rebuffed by the user who posted with the caption, “Nope. Just got trolled.”

Another user noted that Trump didn’t even realize he was being trolled by the reception he received in China.

“He doesn’t even understand that he was being disrespected. lol. High-level Troll,” said one person. Two other social media users agreed, “Wow. This is an extreme level of trolling” and “This is chess not checkers…”

According to tradition, the vice president of China, not the president, greets officials at the airport upon arrival. However, the visual of Trump’s reception does seem to indicate just a wee bit of shade on China’s part.