‘Look at the Shoes’: Trump Stuns Folks with a New Look After Meeting Mamdani — and He’s Going to Lose It When He Finds Out Obama Wore It First

When New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told Trump to his face, “Turn the volume up!” in front of the press, the entire room shifted — the guy who once branded him a “lunatic” was suddenly smiling like they’d never traded previous insults.

Apparently, the line must’ve hit Trump hard, because he popped up with a whole new look — and folks swear he lifted it straight from Mamdani and a certain former president who actually has style.

Trump shocked the internet by suddenly revealing a new look following his meeting with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, taking inspiration from former president Barack Obama. (Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Following their Oval Office sit-down in D.C., Trump stepped out on Saturday, Nov. 22, for a news conference after the meeting to weigh in on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political future following her resignation.

But the main focus for fans online was his appearance and most agreed: Trump didn’t look like Trump.

Gone was the classic uniform he’s worn for decades: the stiff dark suit, bright white shirt, and long red tie. Instead, the president appeared in a sharply tailored wool coat and a rich wine-colored scarf — a look far more aligned with Mamdani’s millennial-progressive streetwear-meets-statesman aesthetic than with Trump’s usual branding.

At a separate press conference in 2023, Mamdani was spotted in a similar look — except he paired a burgundy turtleneck with a black blazer instead of wearing a scarf. Within minutes, Threads detectives did what they do best: they produced receipts, comparisons, and theories about Trump’s copycat look.

“I’m not saying it’s a coincidence. I’m just saying, I don’t believe in coincidences,” one user wrote. “Trump dressed very similar to a previous look of Zohran Mamdani today.”

Another person went straight for the headline energy: “Trump’s never dressed like that.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in anything but a suit or golfing gear,” one person posted, capturing the collective disbelief.

Images of former president Barack Obama rocking a similar burgundy scarf and black long coat, but fans believe the impact wasn’t the same. “President Obama vs Dollar Store Obama,” wrote one person.

“Ohhh now it’s making sense,” said another person, “Mr Piggy try as you must but NEVER will you be anything close to President Obama!!!”

One commenter summed up the mood perfectly, joking that Trump’s commitment to his new look could go even further: “He’d grow a beard if he could.”

Then the internet began dissecting the photos with forensic-level precision. A full-body shot sparked a new wave of clowning when viewers zeroed in on Trump’s footwear.

His usual leather-soled power shoes were gone, swapped out for a brown pair that looked softer, rounder, wider — a total departure from the tough-guy aesthetic he normally pushes. Viewers couldn’t decide if they were special medical shoes or just “nice boots,” but either way, they didn’t match the Trump they’re used to seeing.

“Hey look at the shoes,” said one person, while another commenter joked, “Grandpa got new orthopedic shoes!”

Trump’s new look may be getting all the attention, but viewers couldn’t help clocking the same pair of leaning, worn-down dress shoes he always wears when he’s trying to project confidence. Even with the makeover, those collapsing heels gave him away instantly — the man can change the outfit, but those shoes keep snitching.

Over the last few days, people didn’t just notice the clothes; fans noticed the posture, the energy, the body language between the two political foes who previously traded insults.

Trump, who is famous for yanking people’s hands toward him in a show of dominance, had shaken Mamdani’s hand gently the day before. He even lightly patted Mamdani’s hand — a gesture so out of character that viewers replayed it like a blooper reel.

Only after all the memes, outfit collages, and speculative theories about Trump’s new “Zohran-core” wardrobe went viral did the public get the full context: the Nov. 21 meeting at the White House.

This is the greatest body language sign that Trump genuinely likes Mamdani. He did NOT end that handshake with that signature dominant arm thrust he's tried with world leaders. He let it go right away.



Whether Trump truly admired the younger politician and tried to siphon off Mamdani’s vibe, or simply wanted to soften his image with someone giving “Obama swagger,” people landed on the same conclusion: something shifted in him after that meeting.

And the timing felt a little too perfect, almost like Trump reinvented himself after coming face-to-face with someone he seems to be intimidated by.

The clip sparked nonstop jokes online, with people clowning him for “neck cleavage” and accusing him of scrambling to hide it. That makeover didn’t come from nowhere, either. White House footage from their meeting went viral after a C-SPAN cameraman zoomed in too close and exposed the loose neck folds Trump usually tries to hide.

So his switch after meeting with Zohran Mamdani has critics convinced his noticeably updated look wasn’t a coincidence — it was damage control.