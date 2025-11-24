‘Trump Will Let Them Fall’: Pam Bondi Finally Crosses That Line Doing Trump’s Bidding — and a GOP Legal Expert Says It Should Get Her Disbarred On the Spot

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is facing its biggest self-inflicted crisis yet — and Attorney General Pam Bondi is suddenly at the center of it.

After weeks of humiliating fallout over her handling of the Epstein files and growing accusations that she “oozes corruption,” Bondi is now under fire for a new blunder so serious that even GOP legal experts say it could end her career.

And this time, Trump may not be able — or willing — to save her.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Pam Bondi

The chaos erupted after Trump’s hand-picked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan — a politically installed newcomer with zero trial experience — botched key filings in the DOJ’s cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But what stunned legal observers wasn’t just Halligan’s incompetence — it was Bondi’s attempt to clean it up.

Bondi was already under fire for an illegal move to install Halligan to the case, but things took another turn when Halligan told the court Wednesday that the grand jury never saw the full indictment used to charge Comey — a stunning admission that defense attorneys immediately seized on as grounds for dismissal.

But within 24 hours, Bondi’s DOJ tried to reverse course, suddenly insisting the opposite was true, citing a “clerical inconsistency” and attempting to rewrite their own record in real time.

Pam Bondi LOOKED AT THE ILLEGAL, FAKE INDICTMENT (exposed to be illegal this week) AND SIGNED OFF ON IT TWICE.

She saw tht 2 hrs of Grand Jury testimony was missing. SIGNED OFF ON IT TWICE.

Saw that Halligan violated Comey's rights too.

Halligan, a former beauty pageant contestant, first testified that the panel, which indicted the former FBI chief on two of three charges, did not see the full indictment transcript after one of the charges was dropped, that only the jury foreperson and another juror had seen it, ABC reported.

A 23-member panel looked at the government’s case against Comey in September, voting to charge him with two of three counts, including making a false statement to Congress and obstructing justice.

Comey’s defense has argued for dismissal from the get-go, contending the case is politically motivated and was directed by Trump.

Why the points in Thursday’s filing were not presented Wednesday is unclear and shows how bizarre the case against Comey, a Trump political opponent, actually is.

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb told MS Now anchor Chris Jansing that the Justice Department made a big mistake this week and that he believes it’s grounds to disbar both Bondi and Halligan.

Cobb, who briefly worked in the Trump White House during the President’s first term, called Halligan’s mistake “shocking.”

Cobb agreed with Comey’s attorneys, who told the judge “there is no indictment.”

Comey’s attorneys have additionally argued that Halligan’s appointment as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was also “illegal.”

This appointment scheme is particularly egregious because Halligan is the sole signor of the indictments against both Comey and James.

To retroactively validate Halligan’s unauthorized authority, Bondi executed a stunning maneuver that James’ attorneys immediately slammed as attempting to “bend space and time.”

Specifically, Bondi personally signed an order on October 31 but brazenly backdated it to September 22, thereby purporting to grant Halligan the required supervising special attorney role days before the Comey indictment and weeks before the James indictment.

James’s lawyers told the court that this attempt to fix the appointment was “invalid on its face,” arguing the Executive Branch “lacked the power” to announce an appointment of a prosecutor that “bent space and time.”

“I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred,” Cobb said.

Social media weighed in on Cobbs’ suggestion that Bondi and Halligan should be disbarred.

“Can’t happen fast enough,” this Threads user urged. Another added on X, “They should both be disbarred and Bondi should go to jail for corruption. Halligan should go to jail for stupidity.”

“I’m beginning to wonder about her involvement in the Epstein debacle? She oozes corruption and a complete lack of shame,” wondered another.

Others claimed Bondi will be left out to dry like Trump’s former legal team.

“She is going to end up just like all former Trump employees and Lawyers do: reputation ruined, disbarred and tosted away like a broken toy. It so sad that she cannot see very far down the road. The allure of fame has her sucked in and Trump will spit her out,” claimed Bob.

“And the day justice is served, Trump will be nowhere to be found. He will let them fall like dominoes,” wrote Jira.

Cobb went on to say that Bondi “has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the propriety of Lindsay Halligan’s grand jury presentation. She knew this. There’s no way she could not have known this. And that just means that she lied, or that she’s equally incompetent, but more likely that she lied,” he declared.

He also had choice words for Halligan. “You couldn’t find a high school stock boy at Home Depot who could’ve handled this more ineptly,” he proclaimed.

The judge in the case seems to agree after allowing Comey’s attorneys rare access to the grand jury transcripts earlier in the week saying, “the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps.” But that order is as the prosecution appeals.