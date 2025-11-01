‘She’ll Be Fired … or Worse’: Trump Puts Pam Bondi on the Spot — But Her Refusal Instantly Flips the Script and Leaves Him Visibly Seething on Camera

Attorney General Pam Bondi brazenly shutdown a question from President Doanld Trump on the status of the Trump administration’s investigation into Sen. Adam Schiff and Trump’s accusations of mortgage fraud.

The Department of Justice announced in August that it was opening a pair of federal investigations into mortgage fraud allegations against Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

U.S. Donald Trump takes questions from reporters alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi at an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dinning Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump declared the task force a success, claiming that more than 3,000 cartel and foreign terrorists have been arrested. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

James was indicted three weeks ago and has denied any wrongdoing, saying Trump has a political vendetta against her over prosecutions he faced in New York before winning the 2024 presidential election.

During a news conference at the White House last week Trump fielded questions from reporters when one of them asked about the investigation into Schiff.

“There’s a report that there’s a grand jury on Adam Schiff for apparent mortgage fraud,” the reporter said.

“Wow,” Trump interrupted straight-faced.

“If he is indicted, should he step down as a U.S. senator?” the reporter continued.

“Well, you know, I’m not gonna comment on that,” Trump said slyly, before offloading a slew of insults, “I will just say, Adam Schiff is one of the lowest forms of scum I’ve ever dealt with in politics. He’s a horrible human being, a very dishonest person.”

Then he pretended to forget that he publicly demanded Bondi pursue charges against former FBI director James Comey, James and Schiff.

“I have no idea what’s going on. You’re telling me he’s gonna be indicted. I don’t know. You could ask Pam. I don’t know if she could say it. Probably, you are allowed to say it, but I wouldn’t know about that. I can only tell you he’s a very — he’s a very bad, I think he’s actually a sick person,” Trump sneered.

Then he tried to hand off the question to his attorney general, “Do you wanna talk about that?”

Bondi was quick to reply but didn’t follow Trump’s lead and shut him down immediately.

“We’re not going to comment on any grand jury that’s open. We can’t, legally,” she stated.

Trump shifted in his sit and barely contained his annoyance after Bondi refused to play along.

“I don’t know. By the way, I hope it’s true, but I don’t know anything about it,” he claimed.

Social media took notice and had a lot to say about Trump feigning ignorance after demanding the prosecutions.

“’Wow. Really? I did not know that’. Call BS on this scummy administration lead by the absolute worst human that ever lived,” Threads user Eileen Sommers remarked.

“Look at his face after Pam wouldn’t comment.😆,” observed one viewer on Threads.

Another added that Bondi may be counting her days, “Wow she said no to the Taco. She’ll be fired or worse. No one says no to the lunatic.”

But others noted it won’t be enough when the dust settles, “Well I hope his admin realizes he keeps saying he doesn’t know about anything the same way Johnson does. You ALL are going down for everything & they will just fly away! Fools!!!😜😜”

“Little djt is a really sick person, put him behind bars and treat his mental illness,” still another Threads user suggested.

But the investigation into Schiff appears to have stalled out anyway. Earlier on Thursday NBC News reported that it has been told by federal prosecutors in Maryland that after months of investigating there’s not enough evidence to bring charges.

An unnamed federal law enforcement source told NBC that the Schiff investigation “came to a standstill,” but that “no final decision has been made” about the probe.