‘They Scrubbed Trump’s Name Out’: Pam Bondi Clings to Her Three-Word Script — Until One Question Blows a Hole In It and Viewers Swear They Saw the Panic Hit

Attorney General Pam Bondi found herself tied in knots on Wednesday as she tried — and failed — to defend President Donald Trump’s sudden U-turn on releasing the Epstein files.

At Wednesday’s Justice Department briefing Bondi offered a series of halting explanations that only deepened questions about whether political pressure— not new evidence — forced the change.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (L) and FBI Director Kash Patel (R), speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Her stumbling responses came on the same day that Trump, facing a revolt from within his own party, signed the House bill after its Senate approval — forcing her to shift course and back full disclosure of documents she had previously refused to release.

Bondi appeared alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and her deputy, Todd Blanche, as reporters pressed her to explain the contradictions between her department’s actions over the past year and the president’s sudden pivot.

Only months earlier, Bondi had enraged MAGA supporters by declaring the Epstein case effectively finished, telling them there were no leads left to pursue. A formal memo released in July stated that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” and that investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The uproar among Trump’s base was immediate, and internal pressure intensified as House Republicans moved to bypass Bondi entirely. Facing what one GOP strategist described as a “deluge” of Republicans ready to break with the White House, Trump shifted course this past week and urged lawmakers to vote to release the full slate of files.

The House and Senate obliged, passing a veto-proof discharge petition by nearly unanimous margins, leaving Trump with no choice but to sign the bill.

Bondi, however, struggled to articulate what had changed.

Asked Wednesday why she had reversed her own conclusions, she offered only fragments. “Information that has come for, um, information. There’s new information, additional information,” she said, providing no specifics. She followed each vague statement with her scripted fallback: “We will continue to follow the law to investigate any leads.”

Her repeated stumbles — especially when she began drifting into a rambling mention of “new information” before abruptly catching herself and returning to “follow the law” — quickly drew derision online.

“I counted 6 times this was said ‘Will continue to follow the law and to have maximum transparency’” one commenter wrote on Threads.

One comment drew over a thousand likes from readers, “They scrubbed Trump and the GOP and their donors and all you gonna see is Democrats names come out 😔 Typical MAGA Culture playbook.”

Another added, “Bondi is not prepared for this! Patel bug eyes is wishing he was on another taxpayer funded plane to see his girlfriend. This is an absolute joke of an administration! The cover up is outrageous!”

A fourth critic mocked Bondi’s evasiveness with a parody Q&A:

“Mam, what color is your pen?

Yes, I agree. My pen is a color.

Ok, so what color is it.

The color is that of my pen.

Ok so when you say your pen is a color what color is it that you are speaking of?

The color of my pen.”

The July memo has remained a central point of anger, especially after Bondi boasted earlier in the year that the Epstein files were “sitting on my desk” and then invited influencers to pose with binders that contained little more than repackaged public records.

The memo further stated that investigators found “no incriminating ‘client list’,” and “no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”

Despite that conclusion, Bondi urged potential victims to come forward. Her pivot mirrored Trump’s own shift.

Days ago, in an effort to redirect the political blowback, Trump ordered Bondi to investigate only Democrats with ties to Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and former Harvard President Larry Summers. All three deny knowing about Epstein’s criminal conduct, however, Summers has since resigned from all his public-facing roles.

The newly signed law requires Bondi to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” held by the DOJ, FBI, and U.S. Attorney offices related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

It also mandates release of material tied to individuals or entities “with known or alleged ties to the trafficking or financial networks of Jeffrey Epstein.” But the law includes a significant escape clause: Bondi can withhold or redact anything tied to an active investigation or covered by executive-order secrecy standards.

Critics fear that Trump’s new directive to investigate Democrats provides Bondi broad latitude to delay the release, or extract Trump’s name from anything incriminating.

Asked repeatedly how she would apply those exemptions, Bondi offered only: “We will follow the law.”

But some urged her to rethink her life post Trump’s presidency, “Slowly realising that Presidential immunity doesn’t apply to them. Throwing your whole life away for a man who doesn’t give a …. about you!”