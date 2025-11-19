‘She’ll End Up In Jail!’: MAGA’s Demanding The Head Of The Woman They Blame For Tanking Trump’s Presidency — And It’s Not Karoline Leavitt or Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump’s MAGA base is fuming over his faltering missteps and miscalculations in recent weeks, lashing out at the woman at the heart of his political orbit and demanding her head, but it’s not White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt or his loyalist Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump has been on the defensive since Republicans lost heavily to Democrats in the off-year elections earlier this month and since the House Oversight Committee released a trove of email documents related to the President’s old friend deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that suggested Trump did know about the financier’s criminal conduct with teenage girls, in addition to other miscalculations that have riled his supporters.

US President Donald Trump speaks with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavaino as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (L) and Attorney General Pam Bondi (2nd L) look on. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The MAGA world is now blaming Susie Wiles, Trump’s low-profile chief of staff, who is widely credited with turning Trump’s third campaign for president around and was instrumental in his successful re-election effort in 2024, for his glaring blunders and tone-deaf gaffes of late.

“Psssssst … hey Susie Wiles, you may wanna pivot now. The MAGA ship is sailing and several of you missed the boat. Oh, and friendly reminder, we the people are YOUR boss. President Trump is too. And WE are HIS boss,” outspoken right wing commentator Ann Vandersteel declared in a post on X.

Lawyer Robert Barnes agreed, hopping on the bandwagon and proclaiming, “This is what happens when SwampySuzie runs your White House.”

“Wiles HAS to go. She’s f****g tanking Trump. BAD!” this X user demanded.

Threads user Michael wasn’t so eager to through Wiles under the bus. It’s just plain and simple Trump himself, he said.

“He has himself to blame. Acting like a jackass. The government was shut down and he’s in Asia making fake deals. Then at Mar A Lago throwing a Gatsby party while citizens are going without paychecks, food, losing their insurance and the airports are barely functioning. Pathetic, it’s all his fault.”

Another added, “Ooh, they’re going to blame a woman. I mean she’s despicable, but that’s why she’s there to do their bidding. She didn’t know she’d be the “fall woman.” She’ll end up in jail.”

While Leavitt, as the woman “in front of Trump,” has caught her fair share of flak, it’s primarily came from Trump’s critics calling her out for consistently repeating his lies and fervently defending the administration.

Bondi, on the other hand, has faced the MAGA wrath. Trump loyalists who invaded the capitol, particularly members of the Proud Boys, have led a campaign against Bondi for filing a motion to dismiss their massive $100 million lawsuit seeking compensation for offenses stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.

MAGA has also demanded she go after those responsible for pushing for punishment of the January 6 rioters. Bondi also drew significant fire earlier this year for vowing to prosecute “hate speech,” a position widely condemned by conservatives as unconstitutional.

However, in recent months, Bondi has been in lock step with Trump issuing her orders on Truth Social naming who he wants to prosecute next. And while Bondi is in good graces for the moment, the heat is squarely on Wiles.

But plenty of people in the Trump sphere are defending Wiles, including Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and even Donald Trump Jr.

“The Twitter trolls running their mouths don’t know the first thing about Susie Wiles or how this White House works. There are few people in this world that have done more to advance the MAGA agenda than Susie, and we are all incredibly grateful for the leadership she brings to this administration,” Vance insisted, according to The Daily Beast.

And Kennedy staunchly defended her last week, accusing “chaos agents” of attacking her.

“The MAHA movement has no better friend in Washington than @SusieWiles, who has supported every effort to end the chronic disease epidemic and restore health freedom to every American. A small number of chaos agents are now targeting Susie out of ignorance or malice.”

In addition to the Epstein debacle, MAGA’s rage stems from the belief that Wiles is actively steering Trump off the “America First” agenda and toward a “corporate-friendly GOP median.” This pivot is specifically tied to Trump’s recent comments on immigration and the economy, which MAGA loyalists view as outright betrayal.

Frustrations first boiled over when Trump dismissed the post-election anger over cost-of-living, describing affordability as a Democratic “hoax” and repeatedly insisting prices had gone down under his administration.

Rage intensified when the President contradicted his core base by defending the influx of foreign talent.

The Daily Beast reported Trump Jr. declared her “the most loyal and trusted adviser and friend my father could have ever asked for.”

The 68-year-old Wiles, a former adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and referred to as the “Ice Maiden” by Trump, is the first female chief of staff and the first major appointment Trump made after winning re-election last year.