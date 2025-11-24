‘This Isn’t Going to End Well’: Trump Tries to Make Himself Look ‘Big and Strong’ with a Disturbing Fantasy Post — and Critics Are Begging for the Adults to Step In

President Donald Trump is once again trying to project raw strength — and instead sparking a wave of alarm that has critics openly pleading for the “adults to step in.” His latest outburst came over the weekend when he reposted a bizarre, AI-generated image of himself as a towering golden monarch sitting on a throne while Democratic lawmakers were in a submissive position.

The disturbing fantasy image wasn’t posted in isolation. It arrived in the middle of one of Trump’s angriest streaks yet — a meltdown triggered by a simple video message from six Democratic lawmakers.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The image, which Trump shared on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, shows him as a colossal figure clad in gold battle armor and a crown, seated above Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Adam Schiff kneeling subserviently at his feet. The caption above the image read: “NONE shall escape his justice!” followed by two dying laughing emojis.

Democrats posted a video that wasn’t inflammatory, provocative, or pointed directly at Trump — but he reacted as if it were a personal attack, unleashing days of rage-filled posts that escalated from accusations to apocalyptic threats.

Trump’s supporters seemed to answer the call on social media.

“Go get all those traitorous sons of b—-s for sedition at the very least,” one user wrote in a post Trump reshared. “These pompous traitorous communists should be impeached and prosecuted.”

Another repost read: “The Democrats’ video appears to be an active call to action to our military members to defy or take out our duly elected President. We can’t just laugh it off Conservative’s [sic]. We have to stop tolerating the DemSurrection. We really need to see some legal action against the Democrat Domestic Terrorist party.”

But critics had other plans, even calling for the military to step in to unseat Trump.

“He needs to be removed and I don’t care how at this point!!” said one furious commentator on Threads while another added, “That’s pretty f***ing sick! He needs to be removed immediately! The military needs to step in! There has to be some adults left in the room!!!”

Another wrote, “He needs to be institutionalized. Period. He is a danger to everyone around him as well as to every citizen in the country.”

While another joked, “He always makes himself look big and strong, when in reality he looks like Quasimodo on a bad day.” Michael Hoffman gave a warning, “This isn’t going to end well for Donnie. The law is not on his side here.”

The video that triggered Trump featured Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow—all who served in the military or intellligence community before they were elected to Congress. In the video, they urged military and intelligence officials to “refuse illegal orders,” adding: “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our constitution.”

Trump’s response was immediate and explosive. “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” he wrote. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

One of his posts went further, prompting widespread claims that the president was demanding the lawmakers be executed. The White House later denied Trump was calling for their deaths, but by then Slotkin said the lawmakers had already begun receiving a “barrage” of threats.

By Saturday, Trump was still ranting about the video, posting in all-caps:

“MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION.”

Educated ppl know that expressions like “many great legal scholars” need to followed by who these “many great legal scholars” are.



Trump just says things like this all the time, and anyone not possessed with critical thinking ability fall for it.



In actuality, he has no case. pic.twitter.com/oIWhHHpICs — JDP (@petee224) November 23, 2025

Trump’s rhetoric also drew sharp rebukes from prominent Republicans who have grown uneasy with his increasingly apocalyptic tone.

“If you take at face value the idea that calling your opponents traitors and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible,” Sen. Rand Paul told “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “It’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up, and really, I think we can do better.”

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul just triggered another Trump meltdown by calling his attack on Senators "reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible… it's not something that's helping the country heal wounds."



More Republicans should speak out.pic.twitter.com/ktspJC5ibg — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 24, 2025

Texas Rep. Mike McCaul echoed that during ABC’s “This Week” “I would tone down the rhetoric and tone down the theme here,” he said Sunday. “I would emphasize more what I discussed, and that is, these orders are not illegal.”

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis also criticized Trump’s recent posts. “Words carry a lot of weight,” Tillis said. “Kids are watching, and the president of the United States should always be thinking less about the adults you’re reacting to, to probably what was objectionable behavior by the Democrats, and the kids that are watching, too.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on the lawmakers’ remarks.

Trump has repeatedly shared posts portraying himself as a monarch, especially during last month’s nationwide “No Kings” protests, when nearly 7 million people across all 50 states rallied against what they called Trump’s authoritarian impulses.