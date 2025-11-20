‘He’s Outta Control!’: Trump Goes So Far Off the Deep End Over a Democratic Video That Viewers Wonder If This Is Finally Enough to Trigger the 25th Amendment

A group of Democratic lawmakers has pushed President Donald Trump so far over the edge that he’s lashing out in the most shocking way and calling for their “death.” Trump accused the group of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and claimed it is “punishable by death.”

What set the President off to the point he appears willing to kill his political adversaries? A video message to members of the United States military.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. The task force was created to oversee security, logistics, and federal government support for the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Six Democrats, in a video statement, urged U.S. troops to uphold the Constitution and to refuse any and all illegal orders.

And they know a thing or two because all of them, including Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and House members Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander and Jason Crow are either former military or former intelligence service agents. They know first-hand what the military can and can’t do against American citizens under the U.S. Constitution.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” Slotkin said in the video.

“Americans trust their military,” Houlahan stated, with Deluzio adding, “That trust is at risk.”

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” the lawmakers warned.

The video reminded miliary members they swore an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.

“Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders, Kelly said. “You can refuse illegal orders,” Slotkin chimed in. “You must refuse illegal orders,” Deluzio joined in.

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law,” Slotkin said. “Or our Constitution,” Houlahan added. “Your vigilance is critical and know that we have your back,” they said.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

After seeing the video, an infuriated Trump took to his platform Truth Social Thursday morning and fired off a series of astounding messages.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump first wrote.

“Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” he raged.

His next post was even more stunning, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Trump’s calls video post from Democrats Seditious behavior. (Credit: Truth Social)

Trump also reposted a series of other outraged posts calling the Congress members “traitors” and “domestic terrorist Democrats.” In another he wrote, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

And finally, “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT,” an indignant Trump raged.

“Somebody’s feeling a little cranky,” Threads user Dale Duncan joked.

Threads user PB Justi was much more serious, ““Death penalty for traitors – he should be careful what he asks for.”

Others were more concerned with what threshold Trump would have to cross for Congress to take necessary steps to impeach him. As one concerned user noted, “Holy crap he’s outta control!”

“Are we really just going to let this slide for the next 3 years 🙄🫩🫩🫩🫩 It’s almost like they’re afraid to invoke the 25th Amendment,” wondered one Threads user.

Another added, “If that isn’t enough to impeach him I don’t know what will.”

Ryan Lewis tagged House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries directly on Threads. “@repjeffries this must end today! Articles of Impeachment must be filed against Trump today! This call for violence from a President is unacceptable!” he wrote.

It’s unclear exactly what the Democrats’ video message is referring to. It could be directed at Trump’s use of National Guard troops in U.S. cities, seemingly for law enforcement work.

Or it could be a reference to the Trump administration striking boats off the Venezuelan coast in recent months, killing dozens of people in the bombings without any authorization from Congress to attack another country.

Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller doubled down on the president’s rage with a post on X with the caption, “Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection.”

I got shot at serving our country in combat, and I was there when your boss sent a violent mob to attack the Capitol. I know the difference between defending our Constitution and an insurrection, even if you don’t. https://t.co/d2QKHVpKTB — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 19, 2025

Miller’s post drew sharp rebuke from Senator Mark Kelly.

“I got shot at serving our country in combat, and I was there when your boss sent a violent mob to attack the Capitol. I know the difference between defending our Constitution and an insurrection, even if you don’t.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, not surprisingly, was in lock step with the president.

“What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition,” he told The Independent. “But obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that. What I’m saying, what I will say unequivocally, that was a wildly inappropriate thing for so called leaders in Congress to do to encourage young troops to disobey orders.”