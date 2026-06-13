‘It’s Disrespectful’: White House Said You’d Have to Be Brain Damaged to Notice Trump’s Most Humiliating Moment Yet — Dems Just Turned It Into an Even Bigger Nightmare

President Donald Trump is facing a growing backlash after a viral clip triggered a White House response so aggressive that it may have created an even bigger problem than the original controversy.

After administration officials suggested that anyone who believed what they saw had “brain damage,” Democratic lawmakers seized on the moment and escalated the fight into a broader debate about Trump’s health, alertness and ability to carry out the duties of the presidency.

Trump traveled to New York on June 8 to catch Game 3 of the NBA finals in Madison Square Garden, where he was resoundingly booed when video of him in his suite was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump looks on during a proclamation signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The executive proclamation restores federally managed commercial fishing access to three of America’s marine national monuments in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A clip of the 79-year-old Trump snoozing while sitting next to Knicks owner James Dolan and his granddaughter Kai Trump, Don Jr.’s oldest daughter, went viral, with the White House quickly trying to contain the fallout.

“President Trump made history as the first sitting President to attend an NBA Finals game,” spokesman David Ingle said, according to news outlets, in fact the first NBA game he’s been to in years.

“The President watched every moment of a highly competitive, entertaining contest from James Dolan’s suite, joined by talented members of his Cabinet,” Ingle continued, People reported. “Anyone ridiculously claiming the President was asleep is either lying or has severe brain damage.”

🚨 DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.



The sitting president of the United States nodded off courtside during a high-energy playoff game.



After all the “Sleepy Joe” memes for years… this one hits different. pic.twitter.com/kJauo0Q4Dj — Lexie🌹👉🏻🇺🇸 (@its_Lexieroy) June 12, 2026

Democrats, such as Illinois Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, seized on the controversy and pushed it into far more dangerous territory, arguing that Trump’s repeated public drowsiness was no longer a matter of political embarrassment but “a serious matter of oversight, transparency, and national security.”

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“In meeting after meeting, Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public, on camera, in broad daylight, when people lavish praise on him. We cannot trust the White House on matters concerning the president’s health because they are denying what Americans are seeing with our own two eyes,” Kamlager-Dove said in a speech on the House floor added, before accusing the White House and Republicans of a cover-up.

“Just last week, Marco Rubio seemingly lied to Congress about this when he told my colleague that he had never been at a meeting where Trump fell asleep, despite being shown a video where the president dozed off right next to him,” she continued.

Rep. Kamlager-Dove:



“I rise today to sound the alarm about a grave national security threat… Donald Trump's sleeping habits” pic.twitter.com/kQDhH2E2hz — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) June 10, 2026

“We cannot have a president asleep on the job. Is he sleeping in classified briefings, on calls with foreign leaders? How can we trust a president who is literally asleep at the wheel to make informed decisions about national security?” the Democrat emphasized before demanding Republicans join with them “in demanding transparency.”

“It is a matter of national security,” she concluded.

California Rep. Ted Lieu also weighed in with concerns over Trump’s health insisting he’s “not well” and that “We can see it with our own eyes.”

“He has tremendous difficulty staying awake on the job. Donald Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep at multiple Cabinet meetings, at multiple White House events, at a Memorial Day ceremony, and most recently at a very loud and raucous New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs game,” the Democrat noted.

“The White House needs to come clean to the American people. They need to explain why Donald Trump keeps going to the hospital and why they keep giving him cognitive tests. The American people deserve the truth,” Lieu added.

A social media uproar ensued with comments ranging from applauding lawmakers for finally speaking up to calls to remove him from office.

#BREAKING: Rep Lieu: “Secretary Rubio, have you been at more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep?”



Sec Rubio: “That’s false, that’s false. I’ve NEVER seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at… pic.twitter.com/zidT8QmhDG — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) June 5, 2026

“Thank you! Finally someone in office has said it!” a Threads user observed.

“They know he is not well but are using him to benefit from his Presidency. Anyone else who would have fallen asleep this many times on the job would have been removed from office by now,” another Threads user pointed out.

“We also need to have the doctors to stop lying on his medical conditions and his overall health it’s disrespectful and for f-ck sake they b-tched and moaned about wanting to see Obama’s birth certificate all these years,” this poster proclaimed.

The irony of Trump falling asleep constantly in public is not lost on his opponents. Trump repeatedly, like a broken record, cuttingly referred to former President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” and now critics say if there ever was a “sleepy” president it’s Trump.

Trump underwent his fourth physical exam in just over a year last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with both the president and White House insisting he “remains in excellent health.”

The “president is fully fit to carry out all duties” the White House said in a memo shortly after his check-up, The Guardian reported.

But Trump, who is about to turn 80, set a record during that visit seeing 22 specialists, an apparent presidential record, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Trump has repeatedly faced intensifying scrutiny over a number of health-related issues including lower leg swelling, persistent bruising on his hands, slurred speech, and public dozing.

Another big concern, as Lieu alluded to, is Trump undergoing repeated cognitive tests which he eternally crows about “acing,” apparently mistaking them for IQ tests. The exams are used to diagnose mental decline and other brain-related diseases.