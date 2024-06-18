‘I’m Not Ashamed to Say It’: Tia Mowry Shocks Fans After Revealing Her ‘H.O.E.’ Phase Nearly Two Years After Divorce from Cory Hardrict

Fans who grew up watching Tia and Tamera Mowry every week in their hit television sitcom “Sister, Sister” or in the many Disney specials, are shocked to learn that one of the twins is currently in her “H.O.E.” phase.

While the colloquial use of the word is derogatory, the newly divorced twin has found a way to repurpose the term.

Actress Tia Mowry adds a new meaning to the word “H.O.E.” (Photos: @tiamowry/Instagram)

On June 15, Tia posted an Instagram video of herself in a blue denim jumper walking on screen lip-synching the words as the chyrons “I’m not ashamed to say it. I’m in my HOE phase right now” and “Happiness Over Everything” flashed across the screen.

The camera then quickly cuts to the “Family Reunion” actress as she looks at a separate camera and says, “Where’s your mind?”

Her caption suggests that she knew exactly where many of her fans’ minds were as she captioned the post, “Get your mind out the gutter.”

Many of Tia’s 12.4 million fans on the app fell for the gag and were relieved that she was playing, after all, she is one of the former child stars that seemed to make it unscathed from Hollywood.

“Girl… I let out a huge sigh of relief. My mind was in the gutter!!” one person said.

“You had me,” another person wrote, adding, “I was like OK GIRL.”

A third comment was more down to earth, saying, “Well, I just thought, ” That’s her business, and if you like it, I love it.”

This is not the first time that Tia has psyched out her fans out, making them think she has turned in her “sweetheart” card for her “playful freak” ID.

First, “The Game” star shocked the world in October 2022 when she announced the end of her 14-year marriage to her children’s father, actor Cory Hardrict. In the year following, she would spend time on social media and in interviews noting how hard it was to end their relationship.

Tia Mowry is NOT playing today. People have to stop projecting onto celebrities and leave them alone. Tia is speaking her truth on her profile. She didn’t ask for anyone to interject and make up a whole narrative about her life. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) October 7, 2023

Tia has also dug more into revealing details about herself and her dating life. In May she made a post that said, “Soft launch [wink and tongue out emoji] Ya’ll ready to meet my boo?”

On the clip, she mischievously smiled into the camera before she seductively bites into a pickle fed to her by someone off camera. Instantly, people thought that might be a new lover.

But quickly the camera turns to two other girlfriends as they appear to enjoy dinner and drinks, and fans realize that this was all a prank.

Most of Tia’s posts are not as provocative as the “H.O.E.” or “Boo” posts. Often she relishes in mom life and successfully co-parenting with her actor ex. Even while she bemoans how fast their son, Cree, and daughter, Cairo have grown, she does not seem unhappy being single. Neither does Hardrict, as he continues booking acting gigs since the divorce while ignoring rumors about him dating other women.

On the flip side, no one seems more delighted being married than her sister Tamera and her husband Adam Housley.

In a video posted just four days before Tia’s “H.O.E.” phase post, the two dished on how they got together and how after two decades of being a match, they still are just as much in love.

When asked about his thoughts on marriage, Adam said in the 7:17 minute video, “My thoughts on marriage are about the same.”

“Happy wife, happy life,” he said as Tamera tried to goad him to say what is good or bad about their union. Then he added, “I don’t see anything bad about it. I mean the marriage is great.”

Even though Tamera and Adam seem to have figured out married life, don’t think that they will be giving Tia any dating advice.

While on the red carpet at the 49th annual Gracie Awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, Tamera said, “See, this is the thing: Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia.”

“I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now,” the twin continued, adding, “And I can only respect that.”