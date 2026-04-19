‘OMG… This Man’: Whoopi Exposes the Glaring Flaw in Trump’s Staged Photo-Op That His Whole Team Missed

Donald Trump is desperate for a win, and bragging about his administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” victory and the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran are his main attempts at combatting mounting losses.

His spin on the turmoil-inducing actions has hardly manifested as a boost in his approval ratings, and his latest stunt to win back support is creating more questions than the White House team can spin their way out of.

Whoopi Goldberg fires back at Trump’s dyslexia comments, turning the moment into a heated on-air and online clash. (Photos: “The View”/ YouTube Screenshot; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

‘This Is Ridiculous’: Chaos Breaks Out as Whoopi Goes Berserk When Producers Try to Force Her to Change Course During Explosive Trump Debate

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg is fanning the fire that is ravaging the country’s leadership by the day.

The legislation eliminated federal taxation of cash tips and has been positioned as Trump delivering on a promise to keep money in the working class’s pockets. Its one-year anniversary generated a viral clip of an orchestrated interaction between “DoorDash Grandma” Sharon Simmons and the president outside of the Oval Office on April 13.

The script required the 58-year-old woman and longtime supporter, to deliver McDonald’s to Trump and to express gratitude about the tax package saving her $11,000. The Arkansas native claimed the extra funds helped cover her husband’s medical bills and other household expenses.

Viewers realized the exchange was inauthentic before Trump uttered to reporters, “This doesn’t look staged. It doesn’t.” Critics called Simmons a paid supporter when video of her promoting the bill for Republican Rep. David Kustoff resurfaced.

During the April 14 taping, one of “The View” hosts clawed at Trump’s masterful plan to fool voters.

“Did the publicity stunt get the message across that they wanted to?” Goldberg asked. “I’m not sure because mainly this lady would not have had to work as a DoorDash driver if she had access to affordable health care for her husband, who has Stage 3 cancer.”

President Trump appeared to accept a McDonald's order from a "Doordash Grandma" before addressing the media at the White House. pic.twitter.com/qvrTHAwS4m — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2026

On the one hand, the EGOT winner appreciates the no-tax policy on tips, but acknowledged that “there’s tax on everything else.” The actress complained, “This man…oh my goodness. What hasn’t he done?… He’s got tariffs we’re paying, we got the war — I mean, that $11,000 should be in her pocket.”

Goldberg’s takeaway hit like a bomb for a viewer who commented, “BOOM!” A second person was stumped by those who fell for the propaganda trick and wrote, “Omg….it was all fake. People still thinks this was real?”

Another Trump detractor agreed, tweeting, “Trump’s DoorDash stunt ignited more talk about how desperate he is for distraction from his failing presidency, worsening economy, high inflation, war in Iran, the Epstein scandal, high gas & oil prices, his historically low approval #’s, & his BIGLY # of social media meltdowns.”

Months earlier, Goldberg’s disdain for Trump became personal when he called California Gov. Gavin Newsom dumb because of a learning disability. The Democrat has dyslexia and has publicly spoken about his experiences.

Goldberg was also diagnosed with the condition and lashed out at the Republican for his lowbrow remarks. “We’re not dumb—we learn differently,” she told him in a direct message on “The View” before warning him, “You should watch your mouth, sir.”

"Maybe this lady would not have had to work as a DoorDash driver if she had access to affordable health care!"

Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Pres. Trump's 'DoorDash Grandma' moment. pic.twitter.com/2VkPRjPvNP — The View (@TheView) April 14, 2026

The “Sister Act” star previously accused Trump of inciting chaos in the media to bury Jeffrey Epstein coverage amid the Department of Justice’s release of redacted files. Goldberg’s name appears in emails between the financier and his pilot.

A member of her team was searching for a private jet for her to use on a charity trip. Epstein did not extend his aircraft. During a March “The View” taping, Goldberg cleared her name, to some, by denying ever interacting with Epstein.