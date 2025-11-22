‘He’s Guilty AF’: Newsom Torches Trump with Savage Meme as New Docs Hint at Hidden Secrets and Claim He Spent ‘Hours’ with a Young Woman

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is setting the internet on fire with his trolling and mocking of President Donald Trump on social media.

In his latest Trump meme, Newsom roasts the president over new information related to Russia revealed in the latest document dump from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 24, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)



The House Oversight Committee released 20,000 pages of emails, texts and other communications on Nov. 12 from the late convicted sex offender that reveal his conversations with prominent people, including politicians, journalists and other famous individuals, plus stunning messages referring to Trump numerous times, according to news reports.

Among Epstein’s emails, the disgraced financier wrote, “I know how dirty Donald is.” He also said Trump “knew about the girls “ and “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims, The Independent reported.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, Epstein said he offered to provide “insight” on Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the two men met in Helsinki, Finland.

Epstein asked a Norwegian politician to pass along his message to Putin and offered to meet with Russia’s top diplomat, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, to explain how Trump thinks, according to the Independent.

“I think you might suggest to Putin that Lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein suggested.

He also said he thought another Russian diplomat, former U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, “understood Trump” following a talk with Epstein. (Churkin died in 2017.)

“It is not complex. He must be seen to get something,” Epstein said. “It’s that simple.”

Newsom took to social media, posting a hysterical meme of Trump on a leash on the ground on all fours with Putin walking him like a dog, linked to a Politico story on the email exchange.

The post went viral with 877,000 views and counting and more than 3,600 reposts.

“A good dog that doesn’t bark,” this X user joked.

Another hysterically wonders, “Is that AI? Hard to tell,” he said, punctuated with a laughing emoji.

In response, Tech Net TV posted a funny AI-generated video showing Trump having a conversation with Putin about how to get away with a series of crimes Trump was accused of and convicted of, with the caption “Simpler times – Trump season 1.”

And X user Holley Atkinson wrote, “All roads with Trump lead to Putin. And he’s the dog that didn’t bark. He’s guilty AF.”

As part of the just-released trove of Epstein emails, he referred to Trump in a 2011 message to his co-conspirator and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell as “the dog that hasn’t barked” even though Epstein claimed Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims. The White House has since claimed that the victim, whose name is redacted in the document released by Congress, is Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life this year.

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned,” Epstein said.

Trump was good friends with Epstein throughout the 1990s and early 2000s but has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Epstein and Maxwell’s criminal operations. Trump has also denied ever flying with Epstein on his private jets or visiting Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Trump has been embroiled in a mushrooming Epstein scandal since the start of his second term in office earlier this year, after repeatedly calling for the release of the files while campaigning for president last year.

He has also spent years stoking conspiracy theories around Epstein’s death in 2019 in a Manhattan jail and about his famous so-called “client list.”

But his Department of Justice shut the Epstein investigation down back in July, even as his outraged MAGA base demanded the release of the files as promised.

Speculation about Trump’s involvement with Epstein and whether he’s in the files has ballooned ever since.