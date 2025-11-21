‘Such a Weak Man’: Trump’s Pattern of Snapping at Reporters Is Going Viral and Viewers Noticed the One Thing Every Clip Has in Common

The one thing more reliable than his ginger-colored comb-over is Donald Trump’s knack for turning a press conference into a one-man demolition derby.

For years, the president has treated the White House press corps like contestants on one of his hostile reality shows when they bring up questions he simply doesn’t want to answer. His disdain for accountability has never been subtle; it’s been loud, messy, and performed in prime time and every clip has one thing in common.

Now, an Instagram video pulled the curtain back further, featuring a stitched-together viral montage of 19 separate incidents of “Trump insulting, berating, demeaning, and attacking female reporters over the past few months.” Watched one by one, the clashes were disturbing enough. Viewed back-to-back, the pattern becomes impossible to wave off. Many viewers said it looked even worse than they remembered.

The reaction online was immediate.

“His behavior is despicable,” one person wrote, while another said, “And it’s been the women reporters who have been stepping up and calling him on his lies. He is such a weak and small man.”

A third said, “He is a child. He cannot handle being called out and he ESPECIALLY can’t handle it coming from a woman.”

Another tied it directly to Trump’s treatment of E. Jean Carroll, saying, “He has always been degrading to women, and insulting to those who don’t charm him but challenge him… Look at the way he spoke about E. Jean Carroll! Did they not relate to her and her story? Yet they voted for her attacker? Nothing he does surprises me anymore. But Americans who continue to trust him, amaze me.”

This references his conduct during E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation trial.

While in court, the judge had a “very testy exchange” with Trump’s attorney after she requested a delay, snapping, at one point after denying the ask, “Do you understand that word? Sit down.”

She even reprimanded Trump at one point, warning that he was being “disruptive.”

This comes after a jury had already ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million earlier in the year for abuse and defamation. The social media influencer showed, unfortunately, that those in the media don’t have that same power when dealing with his outlandish ways.

The montage highlighted some of Trump’s most infamous outbursts, including the moment he lashed out at ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce during his appearance with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Nov. 18 in the Oval Office, telling her, “It’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude I think you are a terrible reporter… I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong,” before calling her “fake news.”

Another time, the video showed, Trump blasted Politico’s Dasha Burns, claiming the outlet had “gone bad” and been “so wrong about everything,” and launched into familiar insults: “NBC’s gone down the tubes… you and NBC fake news which is one of the worst and CNN New York Times, they’re all bad… Fortunately nobody watches. Is anybody watching CNN now?”

At another point he barked, “Do you ever ask a positive question?”

“Absolutely unacceptable!!! And so heartbreaking to see no one stood up to him. This unhinged man is very lucky that I am not a reporter,” noted an outsider.

One of the most viral moments came on Nov. 14 aboard Air Force One, where Trump snapped at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey.

When she attempted a follow-up question after he stonewalled her with his first reply, he cut her off: “Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” he said, pointing at her. He later added, “you are the worst,” and, “Be quiet listen you don’t listen you never listen that’s why you’re second grade… you’re fake news.”

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files:



“Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Viewers immediately pushed the insult back onto him, especially as images comparing his eyes to a pig’s began circulating.

The resurfaced montage arrived just as Trump’s on-camera behavior entered another combustible phase.

On Monday, Nov. 17, instead of brushing off questions about an impending congressional vote, he cracked. Irritated, he lashed out at Republicans who turned on him and members of the media, asking about the release of court files. Many responded on her page with pointed clarity.

“It’s time for reporters to give that rotting skin sack a taste of his own medicine…. confront him, call him out,” one person wrote.

Another added, “The smarter they are the more he despises them. Why have none of them ever gone off on him?”

Nineteen clips later, the message is clear: with Trump and the press, the insults aren’t a glitch—they’re the program.