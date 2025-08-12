‘The Entire Right Side of His Body Gave Up’: Donald Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference Exit Weeks After Health Scare Fuels Speculation

President Donald Trump’s departure from a recent press conference has ignited a firestorm of speculation about the former president’s health, with social media users dissecting every frame of video footage showing what appeared to be an unsteady exit.

The incident occurred in July 31 just moments after Trump announced major White House renovations and fitness initiatives, creating an unsettling juxtaposition between his administration’s public messaging about healthy living and growing concerns about the POTUS’ physical condition.

Trump’s July 31 press conference exit sparked viral health speculation on social media. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The press conference had proceeded routinely, with Trump unveiling plans for a massive $200 million White House State Ballroom expansion and signing an executive order to restore the Presidential Fitness Test.

Joined by Vice President JD Vance and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with sports legends including Bryson DeChambeau and Lawrence Taylor, Trump appeared energetic as he declared his commitment to building “a nation of strong, proud, and unstoppable young Americans.”

‘Melania Is Not Gettin In Bed Next to This’: Folks Lose it It Over Donald Trump’s Bloated Feet After Close-Up Goes Viral

However, the optimistic atmosphere quickly shifted when Instagram influencers Brian and Ed Krassenstein posted video footage of Trump’s departure, asking their followers, “Can anybody tell me what’s happening to Trump right here at today’s press conference?”

The brief clip, which the Krassensteins played over and over again for emphasis, showed Trump appearing to struggle as he walked away from the podium. Their followers weighed in, believing the worst about the former reality star’s health.

“The entire right side of his body almost gave up and he almost collapsed then he looked around to see who saw,” one person wrote.

Some Instagram users named their health concerns, even trying to diagnose the president online.

“Probably a mini stroke, who knows?” another commenter theorized, as someone else added, “He knew it happened, totally involuntary, and he looked to see if anyone noticed. Well, of course!”

Other viewers suspect his jacket got stuck on the podium while he was walking away and another felt his cuff links were the culprit and then a third person said someone was pulling his jacket

The speculation took on increasingly dramatic tones, with some comments answering in a joking manner, “The grim reaper is approaching?” while another wrote, “His sick body is catching up with his sick mind.”

This latest health scare adds to a growing timeline of concerns about Trump’s physical condition.

Most notably, his mysterious November 2019 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center raised eyebrows when reports emerged that Vice President Mike Pence had been placed on standby to potentially assume presidential powers.

The unscheduled visit remained shrouded in secrecy, with Trump requiring the hospital’s medical personnel to sign NDAs, according to NBC News, and his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, later vigorously denying speculation about strokes or cardiovascular emergencies.

The health questions resurfaced during Trump’s October 2020 COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization at Walter Reed, where he received aggressive treatment including experimental Regeneron antibodies, remdesivir, and dexamethasone, Time reported.

While the administration projected optimism, chief of staff Mark Meadows later revealed that Trump’s condition had been more serious than publicly acknowledged, with alarming drops in blood oxygen levels.

More recently, Trump was diagnosed in July 2025 with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood circulation in his legs that can cause swelling and discomfort.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed concerns about Trump’s noticeably swollen ankles during a recent public appearance, emphasizing that the condition is benign and common among adults over 70.

The pattern of health speculation follows Trump throughout his political career. Still, the brash politician has actually mocked other people about their mental and physical health, including former president Joe Biden.

'JACKED UP' JOE: Watch Trump demand a drug test for Biden before the debate. Check out all the highlights from the former president's speech in battleground Minnesota: https://t.co/n5cGNerjTJ pic.twitter.com/UlGlxpn60t — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2024

WATCH: Trump just checked Joe Biden into a nursing home again with his impression of Joe trying to walk off a stage



I can’t wait for the White House Press conferences again🤣 pic.twitter.com/fD9vAFG6mY — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) February 24, 2024

Trump on Biden Cancer Diagnosis:



"If you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry, because he's vicious … I really don't feel sorry for him."



pic.twitter.com/SJAEWwcLZ0 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) May 30, 2025

Even the first son has tried to use Biden’s health against him, pushing a conspiracy around the 46th president’s colon cancer diagnosis.

As Trump, the oldest president ever to be inaugurated in the office’s 289-year history, continues making appearances, ongoing questions persist regarding his physical fitness and ability to meet the rigorous demands of the presidency.

The July 31 press conference incident, whether significant or merely an awkward moment captured on camera, demonstrates how quickly public perception can shift and how every gesture this president makes is undergoing microscopic examination in the age of social media analysis.