‘Take the Underground Railroad Girl’: Karen’s Mid-Flight Meltdown Gets Porsha Williams Escorted Off — But Simon’s Cryptic Private-Jet Post Takes Over

Drama is unfolding in Porsha Williams’ life even when “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras are not rolling. The reality TV personality was thrust back into the headlines after a video of her seemingly being escorted from a Delta Air Lines flight in Atlanta surfaced on Nov. 16.

She was returning to town after attending BravoCon with other network stars in Las Vegas. According to multiple reports, Williams was on board the aircraft when she and another female passenger engaged in a disruptive dispute mid-flight.

Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, seems to be getting the last laugh as reports swirl about the “RHOA” star’s run-in with the FBI — a twist arriving not long after she mocked his immigration issues. (Photos by Terence Rushin/Getty Images; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

Video captured the reality star after coming off the plane while accompanied by a law enforcement official in uniform.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation corroborated the reports to People, saying, “FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th, allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

New details emerged on Nov. 18, when Williams’ lawyer, Joe Habachy, shared her account of what took place.

“Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses,” Habachy said in a statement released to the media.

“As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred,” Habachy continued, adding, “Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

A second-hand account of the incident surfaced during the Nov. 18 broadcast on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” channel. A listener called in alleging that her mother’s best friend was seated three rows ahead of Williams and the woman.

“She didn’t really see what started it, but she just heard a ruckus, and then she realized it was Porsha and this old — she described her as this old white Karen,” the caller explained. “She just kept claiming that Porsha hit her… It was just her antagonizing Porsha.”

“RHOA” fans are divided on whether Williams is a victim in the situation.

“One list I never want to be on: NO FLY!!! If you want to check me in lease do it in the airport,” said one person. Another joked, “Take the Underground Railroad girl,” a nod to one of Williams’ most notorious slip-ups on “RHOA” where she thought the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad with a train.

Many wondered exactly why the granddaughter of civil rights leader Hosea Williams was the only person escorted off the plane, while others accused her of paying TMZ to spin the narrative.

A third said, “With all the people that were on the plane we haven’t seen any footage of her acting unruly on the plane. I will reserve judgment until I do.”

Shifting to more distracting matters, one observer pointed out her black fur coat and winter shoes in the fall.

“Is it time for fur coats and uggs in ATL? asked one person, while another said, “Where she going? Alaska lol.”

The hair entrepreneur reflected on the weekend trip to Vegas in a Nov. 17 Instagram post before the video’s release.

Williams, who can be seen with a semi-red face and puffy eyes, wrote over the clip, “Will I ever like me again.”

In the caption, she continued, “Keep pushing! I thank God everyday that I’m in my right mind and not only haven’t lost myself but I’ve found & appropriate a better me… No more survival mode we will thrive!! We are kicking depressions [behind].”

Her message to fans arrived simultaneously as her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, uploaded two videos showing his drama-free experience at the Dubai Air Show.

In the clips, Guobadia is dressed in a suit as he pans the camera to reveal a Ministry of Defense representative as his personal guide and several private jets.

Two followers took a swipe at Williams’ ex when they commented, “Simon sent them [to] get his money back” and “This is a scheme that Simon set up.”

The businessman has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2024. He and Williams finalized their contentious divorce in June amid his ongoing immigration issues.

Ruling in the ex-wife’s favor, a judge upheld their prenup agreement, granting Williams 14 months of spousal support in the form of $40,000 per month. They were married for 15 months and allegedly began dating while Guobadia was still married to Williams’ co-star Falynn Pina