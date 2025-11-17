‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Kyle Rittenhouse Appearance Derails After Angry Event After Angry Locals Raise Hell

A planned GOP rally in northeastern Pennsylvania imploded after the venue, facing fierce community outrage over Kyle Rittenhouse’s keynote slot, abruptly shut the whole thing down.

The development reignited controversy surrounding the now-23-year-old gun-rights advocate who has kept a low profile since deleting his social media accounts earlier this year.

Rittenhouse, whose 2020 acquittal for killing two people during a Black Lives Matter protest made him a lightning rod in American politics, was scheduled to headline the NEPA Republicans Freedom Event on Nov. 22 at the Woodlands Inn and Resort in Plains Township, Pennsylvania. But the gathering was derailed after the venue reported threats against its staff, according to organizers.

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

T.J. Fitzgerald, founder and chairman of the NEPA Republicans group, said he received conflicting messages from the Woodlands in a 24-hour span.

“We’re looking at a different venue,” he said to local station WOLF Thursday afternoon. He added that a hotel manager first told him the event was canceled, then later said the staff was still weighing whether to proceed. “People actually came to the Woodlands, and it was not good. They wanted to make sure their staff was safe.”

As of Thursday, the location remained unresolved.

“Right now, it’s up in the air if we’re going to have it at the Woodlands or if we’re going to get another venue,” Fitzgerald said.

The Woodlands later confirmed the cancellation to WOLF, saying the hotel had received “many calls” about the planned appearance but would not elaborate on its decision.

“If we are to come together as people, why are we glorifying somebody who has a history of divisive activities, including using gun violence to KILL people?” resident Alicia Angeli wrote in a post calling on others in the community to contact the venue and urge them to cancel.

“I support everybody, left and right, congregating for a noble cause, but this is NOT IT.”

“How absolutely disgusting of The Woodlands. Never stepping foot in there again if this actually happens,” another resident responded. “What the f–k??? Allowed that piece of sh-t here???” another said.

The event had been designed as a rally to energize Republican voters ahead of next year’s midterms, with Rittenhouse positioned as a marquee draw.

Conservative personality Teddy Daniels was slated to serve as master of ceremonies and helped coordinate Rittenhouse’s visit after a similar engagement in Alabama fell apart under public criticism.

News of his appearance in Luzerne County drew immediate pushback from local residents who viewed the rally as an attempt to elevate a figure associated with political violence.

The Republican Party of Luzerne County moved quickly to put distance between itself and the gathering, stating it had “no involvement, affiliation or connection” with the independent NEPA Republicans event.

Fitzgerald said the backlash underscored what he described as a broader climate of intolerance toward conservative speakers. “I’m mad at society,” he said. “Either we’re a free society or we’re not. This cancel culture is crazy.”

In interviews, Fitzgerald emphasized that he bore no ill will toward the Woodlands but believed community outrage had made the event untenable. He said the goal had been to “help energize the Republican base with a peaceful, constitutionally protected rally,” likening it to “No Kings” protests organized by liberals in opposition to President Donald Trump.

Daniels echoed that frustration, telling WOLF that organizers were actively seeking a new location after the Woodlands backed out.

“The Woodlands indicated that they were receiving threats from people opposing Kyle speaking, so they withdrew their venue from the event.”

Rittenhouse has remained mostly out of public view in recent months, deleting his social media pages and curtailing media appearances after a series of public clashes and internet feuds over the last two years. His reentry into the political spotlight comes at a time when GOP activists are attempting to reunify their base amid internal fractures and intensifying national debates over political speech, protest, and violence.

The turmoil in Luzerne County also highlights the continued volatility surrounding Rittenhouse’s presence at political events. Since his acquittal, he has been embraced by some conservatives as a symbol of Second Amendment rights and self-defense, while critics argue that his appearances at rallies risk inflaming tensions and empowering extremist audiences.

For now, the NEPA Republicans insist the show will go on, with or without the Woodlands.