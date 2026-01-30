‘Go… Yourself!’: Kyle Rittenhouse Slammed for Claiming He’s the Victim After ICE Killing — and Trump’s Latest Move Makes It Worse

The fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis has detonated a familiar right-wing script, complete with bad-faith comparisons, selective outrage, and Kyle Rittenhouse popping up online to center himself as the real victim—again.

The killing of Pretti, who was legally carrying a firearm and never drew or aimed it according to multiple videos, immediately reignited comparisons to past cases involving armed civilians at protests, most notably Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse and President Donald Trump

Commenters pointed out the glaring contradiction: Republicans spent years defending Rittenhouse’s decision to show up armed at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse later killed two people and wounded a third, then walked free after a jury acquitted him.

Pretti, by contrast, lived in Minneapolis. He was part of the community. And despite administration officials initially labeling him a “gunman,” a “domestic terrorist,” and a “would-be assassin,” there is no evidence he fired a shot, or even pointed his weapon, before ICE agents killed him.

“So only Kyle Rittenhouse can show up at a protest with a loaded gun,” one observer wrote.

“AKA WHITE PRIVILEGED,” another added.

Enter Rittenhouse himself, who decided the Minnesota tragedy was the perfect moment to relitigate his own past, while insisting, somehow, that he’s the one being treated unfairly.

“For years, I’ve been told that I ‘should’ve stayed home’ during the Kenosha riots,” Rittenhouse wrote. “I agree. By the grace of God alone, I successfully defended myself against violent attackers. Very ironic Pretti isn’t held to the same standard… because he’s their fellow comrade.”

For years, I've been told that I "should've stayed home" during the Kenosha riots.



I agree.



By the grace of God alone, I successfully defended myself against violent attackers.



Very ironic Pretti isn't held to the same standard… because he's their fellow comrade. pic.twitter.com/wIxavtD3XX — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 29, 2026

The post landed exactly how you’d expect. Commenters were quick to remind him that Pretti didn’t travel across state lines, didn’t kill anyone, and didn’t turn himself into a roaming symbol of gun culture grievance.

“You should have stayed home because you’re a psychopath who walked around like a chubby little bully who never grew up,” one commenter snapped. “You’re the last guy who should be talking about what Pretti should or shouldn’t have done.”

Others were even less charitable, calling Rittenhouse “a prop,” “used,” and “too stupid to know it,” while pointing out that Pretti was an ICU nurse who actually lived in the city where he was shot.

Rittenhouse responded by doubling down.

“I defended myself from people like Pretti—communists rioting in the streets and causing chaos,” he wrote back. “But thanks for commenting!”

The meltdown only underscored the criticism: Rittenhouse wasn’t engaging in a serious conversation about standards or accountability. He was playing the same role he’s been cast in since 2020, defensive mascot for a movement that insists armed right-wing vigilantes deserve endless benefit of the doubt, while anyone else with a gun is automatically a threat.

That double standard was echoed from the very top.

On Friday, President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric toward Pretti, calling the slain nurse an “agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist,” despite having recently claimed he wanted to “de-escalate a little bit” in Minnesota.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Pretti’s “stock has gone way down” after the video surfaced showing him yelling at ICE agents and kicking a government vehicle days before his death.

“It was quite a display of abuse and anger, for all to see, crazed and out of control,” Trump wrote, praising the agent involved as “very calm and cool.”

The video shows Pretti yelling and kicking the back of a vehicle, breaking a taillight. What happened before the interaction remains unclear. What is clear is that Pretti was later shot dead and that federal authorities still don’t know where his phone or firearm is.

Pretti’s family attorney, Steve Schleicher, pushed back hard, saying the family is focused on “a fair and impartial investigation that examines the facts around his murder.”

The Justice Department has since opened a federal civil rights probe into Pretti’s death, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said investigators are examining everything leading up to the shooting. Earlier this month, another civilian, Renee Good, was also fatally shot by a federal officer while sitting in her car.

Facing criticism, including from some Republicans, the Trump administration has partially retreated from its most inflammatory language. Trump has since called Pretti’s death “very unfortunate,” removed confrontational Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino from the Minneapolis operation, and sent border czar Tom Homan to the state to “turn down the temperature.”