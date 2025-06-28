‘He Put On Like 100lbs’: Kyle Rittenhouse Deletes Social Media Accounts and Immediately Becomes Laughingstock of the Internet After ‘Finally’ Disappearing from Public Spotlight

Gun rights advocate Kyle Rittenhouse seems to be missing in action. The right-wing media darling has practically disappeared from social media and seems to have taken a step back from the public spotlight. He’s also MIA from a gun shop job he recently took in Florida after a move there from Texas.

It’s an about-face for Rittenhouse, who’s been known for his high-profile appearances and conservative media interviews since his 2021 acquittal. His accounts on the social media platforms X and Instagram are gone and his YouTube show, “The Tactically Inappropriate Podcast,” hasn’t been updated since late April. The podcast’s companion website still says, “under construction.”

Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

Rittenhouse rose to fame in 2020 at 17 when he shot three men, two of them fatally, at a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while purportedly trying to protect a dealership. The protest erupted after police shot and seriously injured Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse was charged with five counts, including first degree reckless homicide, first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide. He pleaded not guilty, arguing the shootings were in self-defense. A jury agreed, acquitting him on all charges.

Rittenhouse made the rounds of conservative talk shows after his acquittal, talking with Fox’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, and with Charlie Kirk on his podcast. He even had a special meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, not to mention numerous other appearances and invitations.

After news broke that Rittenhouse had “finally” deleted his social media accounts, a wave of online mockery followed. A version of the story shared on X by one user quickly went viral, racking up more than 500 comments, many of them mocking his appearance and speculating about his supposed weight gain.

“Because he put on like 100 pounds,” one user wrote.

Over one picture? pic.twitter.com/TVCvn3L8uw — Alvis Harding Jr 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@alvisharding) June 26, 2025

“He’s hiding until the Ozempic to kick in,” another posted.

The jokes continued to pile one. Another commented “It would be easier to make the sun disappear then that fat lump of shittenhouse.”

However, much of the ridicule appears to stem from a digitally altered image of Rittenhouse with visible weight gain at a book signing event for his debut book “Acquitted”.

This isn’t the first time altered images of Rittenhouse has circulated across social media. Another image which shows him significantly heavier while standing with Tucker Carlson was fact-checked by outlets including USA Today. The original, unedited version showed Rittenhouse at a public appearance in 2022 and does not match the version being used across social media.

Despite the questionable image, the internet had a field day. His name quickly trended alongside jokes, GIFs, and memes, suggesting that his exit from public life only fueled renewed attention—if not sympathy.

The original story of Rittenhouse’s quiet disappearance from the spotlight garnered even more ridicule with over 1,200 comments on Mediaite. It also served as a reminder hat tempers are still high over the case.

“He’s gearing up for his new position in Trump’s cabinet,” one reader wrote.

Another posted, “He should be serving life in prison.”

“Rittenhouse barely missed a fourth protester. Just how many could he have blown away before he stopped being someone acting in self defense and instead became a mass shooter?” a reader wondered.

Many commenting on the story believe Rittenhouse got away with murder.

“Young Kyle, then a minor, left the house with an assault rifle he was too young to legally possess that was owned by somebody else, then hopped on a bus and illegally carried it across the state line to protect a used car lot he wasn’t authorized to protect owned by somebody he’d never met.”

But the firearms advocate has his supporters.

“They got this one right. 100% self defense. Textbook case,” another reader commented.

Another wrote, “He had a right as an American to go wherever the uck he wants to. And, being wise beyond his years, he armed himself knowing that violent lefties might try to kill him.”

Milwaukee radio station WTMJ reported Rittenhouse moved from Texas to the Florida Panhandle in February to work at Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors in Milton.

“Come buy your next pew pew from Kyle Rittenhouse!!!,” the caption of a post on Facebook that is no longer available announced. “Kyle loved you guys so much, he decided he wants to work at GCG full time. So come on down, meet the Kenosha Kid and get a great deal on all your 2A needs. Kyle will even ring you up.”

Rittenhouse even teamed up with the shop’s owner Chris Smith to promote a new rifle designed by the gun rights advocate called the “KR-15” on Facebook Live, which is also no longer accessible.

According to reporting from Mediate, Smith says Rittenhouse is no longer working at the shop but said the two were still friends.

“He’s perfectly fine,” Smith added, and “doing something he’s passionate about.” Smith wouldn’t say what that was.