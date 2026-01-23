‘Lock Him Up!’: Kyle Rittenhouse Sparks Calls for FBI Action After Cringey Posts Show His True Colors

Right-wing activist Kyle Rittenhouse, who critics contend got away with murder, is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Inserting himself into the ongoing national conversation about the killing of Minneapolis mother Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, Rittenhouse says he would have gunned down Good, too.

Rittenhouse first attracted national attention as a teenager after driving from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during tense protests over the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, where he shot three protesters, killing two of them. He was acquitted at trial of all charges, including murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on the conservative “The Caitlin Sinclair Show,” Rittenhouse said he could relate to Ross.

“Agent Ross, his identity has already been put out there publicly. He’s been doxed. His family has been forced to go into hiding. Very similar to what happened to me—immediately being doxed. My home address being put out there, calls for death threats, bounties put out on him,” Rittenhouse whined.

“Similar to me, I’ve had bounties put out against me,” a seemingly bitter Rittenhouse claimed.

Ross, on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7, shot the 37-year-old Good, a mother of three, as she was trying to drive away from a growing anti-ICE protest in her neighborhood. Video of the shooting showed Ross leaning into the path of Good’s SUV, then shooting her point-blank through the driver’s side window at least three times.

Trump administration officials defended Ross, calling Good a “domestic terrorist” and saying Ross feared for his life and those of other agents at the scene, despite many videos that painted a very different picture.

Rittenhouse went on to tell Sinclair that he thought Ross was “doing his job well” and that his life was in danger at the time he shot Good in her vehicle as a “two-ton missile coming at you with the ability to cause great bodily injury as death.”

“If somebody is coming at me with a moving vehicle, I’m going to do what I need to do to stay alive,” Rittenhouse replied when asked how he would have responded, according to Newsweek.

“Agent Ross did what he had to do to stay alive, and he’s being villainized by the left for defending himself because the left is trying to push a narrative that we are the side of violence,” Rittenhouse claimed.

The gun advocate has spent the last week using Good’s death at the hands of ICE to try to stir up trouble in an apparent bid for attention.

Now there are even calls for Rittenhouse’s arrest after he posted a photo of himself on X on Tuesday, Jan. 20, excitedly standing with a weapon called a High Ground Defense M134HG Minigun with the caption, “Thinking of taking this to Minneapolis. Thoughts?”

Penn Live reported the response was intense and immediate, with one comment directed at the FBI to arrest Rittenhouse.

“Normally the FBI would call this a threat to someone’s life but now nothing matter,” one X user wrote.

Another Rittenhouse post followed on Wednesday, Jan. 21, this one showing him and his wife standing in front of a Trump hotel sign with the caption, “Making hotels and America great again 🇺🇸.”

The response was fast and furious.

“His 15 minutes ended quite some time ago,” Threads user Megan Andrea 2023 noted.

Another user responded with a meme of a toddler drinking coffee with the words, “THE COMMENT SECTION IS A LITTLE MORE ‘GO F-CK YOURSELF’ THEN YOU THOUGH IT’D BE, HUH CHAMP?”

This Threads user said it best, “Making hotels great again? Bold flex from someone whose most famous contribution to history involves a rifle and a jury, not a résumé.”