‘Look at Those Jugs’: Kyle Rittenhouse Hospitalized After Social Media Rant Backfires and the Internet Is Collectively Disgusted After Zooming In on His Photos

Kyle Rittenhouse has made his way back into headlines this week, first by sparking debate over whether felons should be given the right to own guns, followed by a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a spider bite.

The outspoken activist shared the posts on Wednesday. First, he wrote about why felons should have some of their rights restored.

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

“Once they’ve completed their sentence, they should be restored to all their rights. I understand the argument against violent felons. We need to focus on rehabilitation or impose appropriate harsh sentences,” he wrote.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, amid protests and riots in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020 in Wisconsin.

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He was 17 years old at the time. He was acquitted of murder in 2021, claiming he acted in self-defense.

“Felons don’t deserve the right to own guns. You could make the case if they weren’t violent or had gun-related incidents. But anyone with violence of any form or gun-related incidents on their record should never own a gun,” @Heroifrit replied to Rittenhouse.

“You should go work at a prison and get to know felons. You’ll quickly realize why most of them are there and why they lost their right, individually through due process, to keep and bear arms,” @AgentP708 added.

Late Wednesday, Rittenhouse shared pictures of himself in a hospital bed with tubes connected to his chest and a big red rash on his chest, circled with a Sharpie.

“The communists couldn’t take me out, and I’ll be damned if I let a brown recluse take me out,” he wrote.

Bites from the brown recluse spider almost never result in death, but can cause serious skin damage, nausea, and muscle pain, according to Healthline. In some cases, it can take months to heal.

Many people online seemed to have little sympathy for the acquitted activist. While many were outraged by the photo of Rittenhouse showing his chest.

Look at those jugs!! — Justin🦩Boldaji (@justinboldaji) May 6, 2026

“Time has not been good to the soy boy, Kyle Rittenhouse. Being a low-IQ, murderous Thug tends to do that to someone,” @fozoncapital wrote on X.

“I would have thought the brown recluse spider would have spared Kyle Rittenhouse as a professional courtesy,” @MJdowntheshore added.

“He hasn’t been charged for the death of the spider yet. There is still time,” @Dag1_O commented.

“Hope the spider lived,” @RobertW21344898 said.

It appears someone made a fan page for the spider and responded to Rittenhouse’s post.

“That motherf—ker almost killed me! When I bit him, he tasted like Chitlins!!!!! Had to get my stomach pumped! I’m out of ICU now and should be home in a few days,” @ThaSkitters replied.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Rittenhouse for comment but has not heard back.