‘Is He Eating People Now?’: Kyle Rittenhouse Trolled Online for Appearance In Resurfaced Image as He Remains Out of Public Sight

Kyle Rittenhouse has once again become the butt of jokes, even though he has disappeared from the public spotlight.

An altered image of Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin in 2020, has resurfaced on social media, and users are having a field day, mocking his appearances and creating new versions of the photo.

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo: Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

The image shows Rittenhouse, 23, with a double chin and his stomach protruding prominently as he poses next to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. His hair is scooped up in a wave on the right side.

“Looks like Rittenhouse found a new job as the spokesman for Bob’s Big Boy,” the caption on the Oct. 25 post states. It has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Another user shares the original image featuring a thinner Rittenhouse, but that doesn’t stop the trolling; instead, it goes into a higher gear when another user replies with an image of Rittenhouse wearing a Bob’s Big Boy uniform and holding a giant burger on a plate.

The altered image of Rittenhouse first appeared online in December 2023. According to USA Today, it is an edited version of an image of Rittenhouse, who was active on X for several years, shared to highlight an interview with Carlson promoting Rittenhouse’s book, “Acquitted.”

Rittenhouse’s accounts on the social media platforms X and Instagram have since disappeared.

Rittenhouse became a flashpoint in American history after he traveled from Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, and armed himself with a semi-automatic weapon. In November 2021, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

While many on the political right believe Rittenhouse is a gun rights hero because he claimed self-defense, some on the left believe he got away with murder. He became a figure that many love to hate.

“When did he become a Campbell’s Soup kid?” One Threads user wrote. “Looks like he ate Bob’s Big Boy,” another user replied.

“Looks like Kyle Rittenhouse gained more than just national attention five years later,” one person wrote. “Is he eating people now instead of shooting them?” another user quipped.