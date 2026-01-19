‘Can’t Sink With Those’: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Turns Her Family Vacation into a Bikini Moment That Has Fans Zooming In

Billy Ray Cyrus’ girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is having her way on vacation in the Maldives.

The 60-year-old actress took a trip with her son, Damien Hurley, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing. She shared footage from their trip, as well as a few steamy solo shots that looked like she slipped away to turn up the heat.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley’s new bikini photos sparked a frenzy online reactions as fans zoomed in on her appearance at 60. (Photo: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram)

The images, taken during a luxury stay in the Maldives, show the 60-year-old indulging in unapologetic glamour — from a rose-petal bubble bath where she turns her back to the camera for a teasing peek of cleavage, to sun-soaked pool shots that feel deliberately slow and intimate.

One of the most talked-about photos captures Hurley reclining with a coconut in hand, wearing a leopard-print halter bikini top paired with barely-there string bottoms, leaning fully into the moment. Another look features a white one-piece with a plunging neckline and halter straps, styled with sheer lace pants, and a heart-shaped necklace — making it clear this wasn’t a one-off bikini tease but a full vacation mood.

Additional shots showed the “Strictly Confidential” star stretched out in the pool light and submerged in bubbles in a bathtub as water ran through her hair, with just enough covered to leave the rest to the imagination.

“Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll ,” Hurley wrote in the caption. “We landed by sea plane straight to our villa’s own jetty and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff. What a perfect way to kick off 2026.”

Damien joined in other images of the two posing in front of a backdrop in the Indian Ocean paradise. But her 3.2 million followers were only focused on her, calling his mother “beautiful” and stunning, as some expressed disbelief at how she continues to look camera-ready decades into her career. Daily Mail readers, however, were far less unified in their remarks.

One commenter wrote, “I never thought she would stoop to go down the silicone boob road.”

Another agreed saying, “Her breasts look false when she’s floating. They look like inflatables.”

Readers also noted other small details such as “Those long legs in photo 7 look totally unreal, stretched by photoshop.” But the majority advised her not to leave so much to the imagination.

A fourth was more critical, adding, “Cover it up, Liz. Have a little dignity.

“If my wife looks like this at 60, I’d be delighted. If she acted like this ever, I’d be disappointed,” someone else quipped.

Others echoed the praise instead, while one reader bluntly commented, “She can’t sink with those two, can she? Lol Looks amazing btw.”

The reactions revived a familiar pattern that follows nearly every bikini post she shares.

In October 2025, Hurley openly explained her approach to swimsuit photos after posting a teal two-piece. “Happy Sunday! My secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH! If in doubt, arms up or lie down (and remember your sun block) .”

The same stretched poses appeared throughout the new Maldives images, from the pool shots to the lounging photos.

She repeated the strategy again in November while modeling a red bikini from her swimwear line, tying the top just tight enough to reveal underboob and pairing it with gold chain straps and an open button-down shirt. Each post generated similar reactions, mixing admiration with intense scrutiny.

The timing of the new photos also overlaps with continued interest in her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, 64.

The two met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise and went public with their romance last year following his split from Firerose. Loved-up holiday photos shared recently showed the couple celebrating together with Damien, signaling that the relationship remains steady. A source previously told People that despite skepticism, the romance “was always real from the beginning.”

She has also said she is “very happy” and that her son has met Cyrus’ children, including “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus, adding that everyone gets along.

As the Maldives images continue to circulate, the conversation remains less about the destination and more about the body on display. While some fans cheer and others critique, the photos have once again proven that when she posts a bikini, the internet doesn’t just look, it zooms.