‘One of Her Implants Slipped?’: Miley Cyrus’ Barely-There Blazer Look Has the Internet Hitting Rewind for a Closer Look at the New Photos

Miley Cyrus bared a little skin during a wild night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

To celebrate her partnership as a global ambassador with a makeup brand, the “Party in the U.S.A” singer commanded the red carpet, snapping poses for papparazzi. In true Miley fashion, she showed up in yet another daring look that has fueled new rumors about plastic surgery.

Miley Cyrus bares a bold look that has fans zooming in (Photo: @miley/Instagram)

Cyrus was seen at the Maybe It’s A Maybelline x Miley Launch Party on Friday, Oct. 24.

The 32-year-old wore a black blazer tucked inside a loose pair of black Mugler slacks with a dirty blond hairstyle. She spiced up the look by choosing not to wear a shirt underneath, showcasing her cleavage instead. The blazer also featured a deep neck plunge that just barely missed her navel.

One critic on The Daily Mail who noticed that one half of her chest looked higher than the other commented, “Looks like one of her implants has slipped?” Another said, “Lots of plastic surgery.”

A third wrte, “How much money does she spend to look that cheap?”

Another person oin a People magazine comments section trolled Cyrus by claiming her outfit choice was attention-seeking. However, two other people came to her defense.

One said, “Big whoop. I’ve seen her look a LOT more ‘daring.’ At least her tongue is in her mouth.”

Someone else wrote, “At least she has pants on. That’s a lot more than what a lot of young ‘celebrities’ wear!”

It was announced last month that Cyrus would be partnering with Maybelline, the self-proclaimed No. 1 makeup brand in the world.

Shortly after announcing that she was the new global spokesperson, Cyrus released her own version of the “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle.

On a 68-second pop disco track she sang a verse before adding in the chorus that goes “Ooh yea maybe, maybe it’s Maybelline.”

Turns out before she reimagined the jingle in the studio, Cyrus was imagining herself on screen as a kid when she saw Maybelline commercials.

In the press release she said, “I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is.”

She added, “This partnership brings together two core parts of me. You can’t erase makeup from music. Within music, there’s performance and honesty—makeup enhances both. It’s how I tell my truth without saying a word. Maybelline shares my belief that makeup should be expressive, ever-evolving. Partnering with Maybelline, a brand that celebrates meaningful values, self-expression and play, felt like the most natural fit in this stage of my life.”

According to Vogue, the Maybe It’s A Maybelline x Miley Launch party was also the unveiling of the brand’s new Serum Lipstick. The party had a lipstick engraving station, and “celebrity lip reader” Dr. Miranda had another station where she offered lipsology services. She read attendees’ lip prints after they kissed a sheet of paper. And of course attendees did not leave empty-handed. They were given a baggie of lipsticks and a vinyl of Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful” album.