‘Such an Embarrassment’: Elizabeth Hurley Stirs Up Chaos Over Tiny Bikini Photos Months After Miley Cyrus’ Rare Comments About Her Dad’s Dating Life

Elizabeth Hurley, model and girlfriend of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, has the internet sizzling after showing people what a 60-year-old body looks like in a bikini.

The “Bedazzled” actress recently took to Instagram to reveal some head-turning pics while sharing the secret to her youthful appearance, and even the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer couldn’t resist zooming in.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, shares new bikini photos following his daughter Miley Cyrus’ comments. (Photos: @elizabethhurley/Instagram; mileycyrus/Instagram.)

“My secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH! If in doubt, arms up or lie down (and remember your sun block,” she captioned her Instagram post on October 19.

Hurley shared two images of herself in what appeared to be a backyard setting, including one of herself stretched out on patio furniture. It’s unclear whether she’s on vacation or at home, but the location made no difference for people who were stunned by her body.

“60 Years old and looks 30. WOW,” said one person, while another wrote, “Looks good but doesn’t eat much.”

Another shocked person said, “I can’t believe she’s dating Billy Ray.”

Many were not as supportive, demanding the 60-year-old “behave” and act her age. “She has become such an embarrassment,” said one New York Post commenter. Another noted, “Enough already with the bikini shots. We get it.”

Still, only Cyrus’ opinion matters most, as he wrote in her comment section, “Stretching is so healthy.”

Hurley and Cyrus reportedly met in 2022 while filming the holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise,” and they confirmed that they were dating in April of 2025, per People. Hurley visited Cyrus in Tennessee over Easter, and they confirmed their relationship soon afterward.

"Thank you @mileycyrus for having us last night at your London premiere of the brilliant Something Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"



– Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

But it hasn’t always been a walk in the park for this family. Cyrus’ daughter, Miley, shared her opinion about her father and the second woman he has publicly dated since divorcing her mother, Tish, in 2022.

“I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” Miley stated in a New York Times interview this past May.

The wedding took place in 2023 after the messy divorce of Miley's parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who would marry Firerose and Dominic Purcell respectively.

After her parents’ divorce, she admitted that she “took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own, because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult.”

“But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I’m being an adult about it,” she added.

Tish is currently married to Dominic Purcell, an ex of her other daughter, Noah Cyrus. The pair got married in 2023.

Miley and her dad’s relationship was estranged for a while after the separation. She was taken aback by his marriage to his second wife, Firerose, in October 2023. He was quick and swift and ended in May 2024 when he filed for divorce. However, it’s unclear exactly how she feels about Hurley and her dad dating.

But things seem to be on good terms as the singer invited her father and the “Austin Powers” star to the London premiere of her new album, “Something Beautiful.”







