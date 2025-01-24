Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Makes Emotional Plea for Country Singer to Get Help and Reunite with His Family Following Failed Performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball

Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities has drawn concern from everyone from his fans to his loved ones.

The country star performed at Donald Trump’s Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday, Jan. 20 and while technical difficulties ensued, especially with his guitar and microphone, it was obvious that Cyrus was not himself on stage. The 63-year-old wandered back and forth singing hits “Old Town Road” and “Achy Breaky Heart” a cappella while attempting to encourage the audience to sing along.

But the sound issues only made his seemingly deteriorating well-being more pronounced. Onlookers became even more concerned as Cyrus stopped singing and spoke his lyrics in a monotone voice before refusing to leave the stage at one point.

“Check? Is anybody awake?” Cyrus asked, looking for assistance from someone backstage during the chaotic performance. “Y’all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?”

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace Cyrus urges him to get help after the country musician’s performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball. (Photo: @billyraycyrus/Instagram)

The awkward performance prompted Trace Cyrus, the adopted of Billy Ray Cyrus and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, to urge his father to seek help.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the 35-year-old shared a touching message to his dad on Instagram.

Posting a throwback photo of himself onstage with Billy Ray when he was young, Trace began in his caption, “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.

He acknowledged how the “world has beaten him down,” but hoped his message will reach the masses who love Billy Ray.

Trace went on to reveal that he and his sisters don’t know what their father is struggling with but they are worried about him. According to Trace, Billy Ray has pushed his children away and he hasn’t “been there” for youngest daughter, Noah, who desperately wants to be part of his life.

Before pleading with his father to get help in fear that the world will lose him “far too soon,” Trace concluded his message with “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

The Cyrus household began to break apart after Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish Cyrus got divorced in 2022 after 30 years of being together. The couple share three children, Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, when he married her in 1993.

Following the end of their marriage, they both met and married other people which furthered the rift with their children. Braison and Noah skipped their mother’s controversial wedding when she married Noah’s ex-boyfriend, Dominic Purcell, in 2023.

Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, who was on the hit TV series “Hannah Montana” with her father, now has an estranged relationship with him.

Noah’s relationship with her mother was not in the best place for a bit because Noah was reportedly casually seeing Purcell before her mom got with him. But it seems the two have made amends since.

As for her father, over the last few years, she maintained a close relationship with him. But according to Trace’s message, that has changed.

Billy Ray has yet to respond to his son, but the day before Trace wrote his message, Billy Ray replied to the fans that were worried about him following his performance.

In an exclusive statement to People on Jan. 22, Cyrus said, “I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

Aside from his botched performance, Billy Ray Cyrus is also dealing with the aftermath of his divorce from his second wife, Australian singer, Firerose. After wedding in October 2023, Cyrus filed for divorce after seven months of marriage. The former couple reached a settlement months later in August 2024.

