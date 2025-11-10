‘Trailer Park’: Trump’s Extravagant Dinner Backfires After Critics Zoom In on the Women ‘Drowning’ in the Pool

Donald Trump continues to be the laughingstock of the internet as critics have gotten ahold of new footage from a recent Mar-a-Lago party.

While finances have crumbled due to the federal closure, the controversial advocate was busy hosting his cronies at the West Palm Beach resort. Trump and an exclusive list of invitees gathered for an evening of fine dining and entertainment and they spared no expense to have a good time.

Photos from Trump’s over-the-top party amid global crisis spark backlash after fans noticed women appearing to drown in a pool. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

As courts went back and forth regarding the suspension of SNAP benefits for more than 42 million Americans, “The Apprentice” showman and pals dined on beef filet, truffle dauphinoise, pan-seared scallops, and more, according to The Independent.

The decadent grub was complemented by ice sculptures, an opera performance, and synchronized swimmers. The latter entertainment selection ignited a flurry of criticism across social media platforms.

An insider recorded the showcase, revealing a crowd gathered around a pool where two ladies sat dressed in American flag swimsuits. The emcee announced that the special performance would be soundtracked to “God Bless America” — the song is actually titled “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood — and the show began.

The ladies kicked their feet and did a series of choreographed arm movements before finally diving into the water. The cameraman panned away from the duo as they attempted to interlock their legs and twirl in a circular motion under the night sky. Whether the audience was impressed or not is unknown, but online spectators agree the act was not impressive.

Mar-a-Lago guests watching synchronized swimmers performing to “God Bless the USA” pic.twitter.com/8iPOhAN9lK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

“They really do have a knack for finding the least talented people claiming to be artists. Congrats at being tacky and tasteless!” read one criticism. A second reaction stated, “I guess we know where the SNAP Money is going.”

At the time of the gathering, the lapse in federal funding surpassed 37 days — lawmakers spitballed an agreement to end the shutdown after 40 days on Nov. 10. Several more people called out the women for failing to seamlessly mirror each other’s movements.

“Mar-a-Lardo has the worst, most embarrassing entertainment ever anywhere in the entire world…And those two women aren’t synchronized to anything. They’re drowning,” said an IG Threads user. Another naysayer quipped, “Mar-a-lago is the white trash trailer park of country clubs.”

Stone Crabs claws are basically the most expensive seafood in the world.



This is a Mar-A-Lago party while millions of children starve in America because of Trump.



At this point people should definitely look up at France at the time of the revolution.



pic.twitter.com/3tRIyiVV7F — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) November 8, 2025

For others, Trump’s idea of attention-worthy entertainment renewed scrutiny of his John F. Kennedy Center takeover, which involved him becoming the board chair and installing ally Richard Grenell as the center’s president.

A wisecrack aimed at that shakeup read, “And you are wondering why the Kennedy Center is having a rough time selling tickets…?” Sales have plummeted a reported 50 percent. Someone else wrote, “This is what they’d give us for the Super Bowl halftime show. Be relieved it’s a sweet, talented guy who speaks Spanish instead.”

Latin superstar Bad Bunny will helm the halftime show, to the displeasure of MAGA, in February. Like his supporters, Trump was not a fan of the music selection for the NFL’s big game. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy,” he told Newsmax host personality Greg Kelly in October. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

SORRY TO HEAR THAT ANYONE WITH TALENT HATES YOU. BUT IF YOU GET KID ROCK, TEN NUGENT, CHACHI AND THE ENTIRE FOX "ENTERTAINMENT" TEAM, THAT'S EQAUL TO 5% OF BAD BUNNY. IF YOU ADD LARA TRUMP, THAT BRINGS IT DOWN TO 3% OF BAD BUNNY. GOOD LUCK! (DON'T MAKE ME GET TAYLOR SWIFT)–GCN pic.twitter.com/GQiDENV5zf — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 29, 2025

Turning Point USA, a conservative organization, has since announced plans to host their own halftime show to appease MAGA musical tastes.