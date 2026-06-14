‘Good Timing’: Jane Fonda Just Detonated A Bombshell On Trump’s 80th Birthday Plans — And Hollywood’s Biggest Names Are Lining Up Behind Her

For decades, Jane Fonda and Donald Trump have occupied opposite corners of America’s political and cultural conversation.

Their public clashes have stretched from his first presidency through his return to the White House. The two know each other well.

Trump has mocked Fonda too, taking aim at her activism and arrests. Likewise, she has bashed the president in interviews and speeches.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda tries to sympathize with President Donald Trump after calling for his arrest. (Photo: @janefonda/Instagram; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Even after losing Ted Turner, the billionaire ex-husband she was married to for a decade, Fonda never retreated from public life.

Instead, she’s spent her later years becoming more outspoken about democracy and civil liberties. At 88, she seems just as ready for a fight as ever … just not in a ring.

While Trump prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday with an unprecedented UFC fight card on the White House lawn, Fonda is organizing a very different kind of gathering, far different than his circus.

The Oscar-winning actress is leading a star-studded concert called “Rise Up, Sing Out.” It’s a pro-democracy and free speech event scheduled for the same night as Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 celebration.

The competing events have instantly become a symbol of America’s cultural divide.

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One centers on combat sports and presidential spectacle, while the other focuses on music, activism, and civic engagement.

The June 14 concert will take place at New York City’s historic Town Hall. It will feature appearances from Julia Roberts, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Lily Gladstone, and Fonda herself.

The event is being hosted through Fonda’s revived Committee for the First Amendment alongside advocacy organizations Indivisible and No Kings.

Fonda views the event as more than a concert.

“This is our documentary moment,” Fonda told Reuters. “History is going to write about this, and I don’t want to be on the side of people who said, ‘Oh my God, things are so bad, what am I going to do?’ No. I want to be out in the front.”

The timing is no accident.

Trump’s UFC event is expected to draw thousands of guests, political allies, Cabinet members, influencers, sponsors, and family to a specially constructed arena on the White House grounds. Promoted as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary festivities, critics see it as another example of Trump blending entertainment, politics, and branding into a televised spectacle.

Meanwhile, Fonda’s concert is positioning itself as an alternative for Americans uncomfortable with what they view as the president’s increasingly theatrical use of public office.

“In a moment when our fundamental freedoms are under threat, music has always led the way,” reads the event description. The battle over attention is not lost on organizers.

Rolling Stone reported that Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin said the coalition wanted to create an alternative focus for Americans who may not be interested in Trump’s birthday celebration.

“The number one thing Trump wants now, as he always wants, is all attention on him,” Levin told Rolling Stone. “That’s why he’s throwing himself this birthday party, too, with a whole bunch of donors and attendants, because he’s always looking to make some money on whatever grift he’s got going on.”

Levin doubled down on that criticism.

“I think it’s important for us to continue to hammer the message that he clearly cares about himself and enriching himself and his buddies,” he added. “If we’re going to stop him, we’ve got to focus on organizing our own communities.”

Fonda’s involvement is hardly surprising. The two-time Academy Award winner has spent decades turning celebrity into activism. Last year, she revived the Committee for the First Amendment, an organization originally founded by her late father, legendary actor Henry Fonda, during the anti-communist blacklisting era of Hollywood.

As news of the competing events spread online, social media users quickly turned the faceoff into a debate of its own.

“She’s amazing. Five years older than it, and a million times sharper,” one Daily Beast reader wrote. Another supporter added, “Thank you Jane! Here’s mud in your eye Trump!”

Others on Facebook approached the showdown with humor.

“So, Kid Rock halftime in reverse?” one commenter joked. Another person wrote,“Well, that’s good timing, because people watching one, have no interest in watching the other. So I guess it’s a win-win.”

“Lol but when people counterprogram the half time show for the Super Bowl it’s a problem,” a critic remarked.

A final commenter offered perhaps the simplest assessment of all: “Different audiences – one will not affect the other.”

Whether Trump’s UFC spectacle or Fonda’s democracy-themed concert ultimately captures more attention remains to be seen.

But on June 14, America will witness two vastly different visions of patriotism, power, and public influence competing for the spotlight. One will unfold inside a cage. The other will take place on a stage.