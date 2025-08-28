‘Why Are They All Making the Same Face’: Unusual Red Carpet Clip of Zoë Kravitz, Bad Bunny, and Austin Butler Goes Viral After Fans Zero In On Their Odd Poses

Actress Zoë Kravitz stepped onto the carpet at the New York City premiere of “Caught Stealing” ready to toast her latest project alongside co-stars musician Bad Bunny and Austin Butler. But instead of the spotlight staying on the film or her signature fashion edge, the trio’s photo op quickly took on a life of its own.

Social media lit up, not over the collective’s daring style or the star power gathered in one frame, but over what looked like their strangely in-sync expressions they shared — a subtle detail that turned into a viral talking point.

Zoë Kravitz, Bad Bunny, and Austin Butler went viral when fans noticed they were supposedly all making the same facial expression at a movie premiere. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Kravitz stunned in a sleek two-piece ensemble that highlighted her sculpted abs, while Butler commanded attention in a daring black leather suit worn without a shirt underneath. Bad Bunny brought his signature flair in a carefully layered Saint Laurent look that demonstrated his evolving fashion sensibilities. The three stars appeared to be having a wonderful time, laughing and posing together as they celebrated their upcoming film collaboration, according to People.

However, as the evening progressed and footage from the red carpet began circulating online, eagle-eyed fans started noticing something peculiar.

‘She Has Gotten Much Thinner’: Shocking Images of Zoe Kravitz Has Fans Zooming In on Her Legs

A particular clip caught fire when posted on E! News’ Instagram, with viewers doing double takes and zooming in for closer inspection.

“Why are they all making the same face?” one person observed.

The observation wasn’t lost on others, with many people pointing out the similarity in their expressions.

“Because it’s botox,” another user responded.

“They all have the Drake lips,” one follower noted, drawing comparisons to the distinctive facial pout that has become a popular term, mocking the Canadian rapper.

Drake pouts in new duck lips selfie — via Instagram pic.twitter.com/6lpvNjzpGn — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) August 29, 2024

Some comments were more lighthearted speculation from viewers trying to make sense of what they were seeing.

“Why do they all look high?” another person wondered, adding to the growing collection of theories about what looked like synchronized expressions that had turned a routine red carpet moment into internet gold.

Beyond the facial expressions, some viewers also commented on the stars’ overall appearances.

Looking at the slender builds of all three celebrities, one caring fan declared, “I just want to feed them,” accompanied by a sandwich emoji.

For Kravitz, this latest social media attention adds to recent discussions about her public appearances and fashion choices. The actress has been making headlines with her bold style decisions during the promotional tour for “Caught Stealing,” consistently choosing Saint Laurent pieces that establish a cohesive aesthetic vision for her appearances.

At the Paris screening of the film, she wore a designer slip dress that many blasted as a nightgown.

Zoë Kravitz Plays It Safe in Saint Laurent for ‘Caught Stealing’ Paris Screeninghttps://t.co/6OYVFV4xdF pic.twitter.com/XnFGBY8vf9 — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) August 22, 2025

The conversation around the nepo child didn’t stop at her style choices. Online, some took their critiques a step further, turning the spotlight on her appearance and speculating about her health. One of the latest rounds of commentary mirrors concerns that surfaced in July when paparazzi caught Kravitz leaving The Bowery Hotel in New York City.

In those shots, she was dressed casually in an oversized “Black History Month” T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and heels.

While it was a laid-back look, the baggy clothing drew heightened attention, with some observers claiming it exaggerated her already petite frame and fueling speculation about her health.

The film itself, set to hit theaters soon, features Kravitz as the love interest to Butler’s character, a former baseball player turned New York City bartender who becomes entangled with dangerous characters. The ensemble cast, which includes, in addition to Butler and the Reggaeton and Latin Trap artist, Regina King, Matt Smith, and Vincent D’Onofrio, has been receiving positive early reviews from critics.