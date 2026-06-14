‘Poor Little Man’: Trump Spirals After His Name Is Stripped from the Kennedy Center — and Goes Straight for Obama

Trump has wars overseas, legal battles at home, a brutal news cycle, and a growing list of political headaches demanding his attention.

Yet despite all of that, he still found time this weekend for one of his favorite obsessions: taking shots at former President Barack Obama.

In the past, the former reality star spread lies claiming the first Black president was born in Africa. He eventually would walk that back.

As the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open, Trump’s latest AI-generated attack sparked accusations that his long-running obsession with Barack Obama is far from over. (Photos by Alex Wong/Getty Images’; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Years later, he mocked the Harvard graduate for staying calm under pressure, and even posted a video showing Obama and his wife as apes. He wriggled out of that one, too.

This time, the target was Obama’s soon-to-open presidential center in Chicago.

Just days before the $850 million landmark opens, Trump shared an AI-generated image showing the site as a trash-strewn wasteland, reigniting a decade-long feud.

The timing was odd. After weeks of setbacks, from health scrutiny to Kennedy Center controversy, Trump redirected attention toward a favorite target. With the center opening June 19, he couldn’t resist weighing in.

Trump posted the image on Truth Social on June 13. It showed a dystopian version of the center surrounded by garbage, tents, and urban decay, with a massive black garbage bag towering above it.

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“The Obama Library ten years from now will be a ‘Mecca’ for those who hate America!” Trump wrote.

Many on Facebook quickly supplied their own.

“Donald J. Trump has major Barack Obama Derangement Syndrome, it’s pathetic. His library is going to be filled with so much performative grievance and propaganda, just kidding he’s making a hotel instead of a library because even he knows he’d never go into a library,” one user wrote.

“Poor bastard is so jealous,” another commenter added, as someone else added, “Somebody needs a nap.”

“Poor little man doesn’t realize that everyone knows he is so envious of Obama that it keeps him up at night,” another person commented.

One user joked, “Looks like the White House lawn currently.” And someone else said, “He’s such a bratty baby,”

Many critics believe Trump’s fixation on Obama goes beyond politics. The 47th president has continually harped on how his predecessor ever since won the Nobel Peace Prize while in office, an honor Trump campaigned for unsuccessfully last year.

His wife, Michelle Obama, graduated from Princeton and Harvard Law, making her one of the most accomplished first ladies in modern history. Together, the Obamas still command cultural influence far beyond Washington.

The Obama Presidential Center represents one of the most significant projects of Obama’s post-presidency.

Located in Chicago’s historic Jackson Park, the center has been years in the making. Supporters say it was never meant to be a traditional presidential library. Instead, Obama envisioned a living civic institution focused on leadership development, community engagement, education, and public service.

Trump, meanwhile, has other things to be irritated about. A federal judge, Christopher Cooper, who was an Obama appointee, declared Trump’s name should be removed from the Kennedy Center. The action apparently was carried in the wee morning hours of June 13

Whether this latest image was political commentary or just trolling, many saw something else: a reminder that more than 15 years after the birther conspiracy, Trump still can’t quit the man who looms so large in his imagination.