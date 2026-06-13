‘It’s Ripping!’: Trump Stays Seated During Major Announcement — Then Eagle-Eyed Critics Zoom In on the One Thing He Was Really Trying to Hide

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday reopening nearly 500,000 square miles of federally protected Pacific waters to commercial fishing, arguing the move will boost domestic seafood production, create jobs, and reduce America’s reliance on imported seafood.

The order restores commercial fishing access in portions of the Papahānaumokuākea, Mariana Trench, and Rose Atoll marine national monuments.

“With today’s action, we’re officially reopening nearly half a million square miles,” Trump said.

As Trump pushed the limits of executive power on a major surveillance issue, critics focused instead on new photos of his bruised and bandaged hand. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

He argued that previous restrictions unnecessarily limited American fishermen and hurt the domestic seafood industry.

Trump claimed the move would help create jobs, strengthen U.S. food security, and reduce dependence on imported seafood while keeping existing environmental protections in place.

Environmental groups criticized the decision, saying the protected areas provide critical habitat for rare and vulnerable marine life.

But instead of focusing on the announcement, many social media users zeroed in on Trump himself. Photos from the event appeared to show a bandage near his left thumb and makeup covering bruising on both hands, sparking a fresh round of online speculation.

When political outlet MeidasTouch shared a close-up image online, the reactions came fast.

‘Enough!’: Trump Nearly Topples Out of His Chair and Aides Play Dumb Like Nothing Happened — But a Shocking Video Caught His Worst Moment Live

‘Wait a Minute’: Trump’s Air Force One Exit Takes an Awkward Turn After He Runs Out of Steam Midway and Struggles to Shake Off One Final Moment

“It’s all that handshaking that we NEVER see him do,” one Threads user joked. Another said, “His thin skin (figuratively AND literally) is ripping.” A third wrote, “Blood draw. You go in the back of the hand when you can’t find a good arm vein.”

“Perhaps where the IV went in?” another user wondered.

One commenter mocked, “He’ll be signing soon with just a crude ‘X’ and MAGA will be declaring him the next Alexander Hamilton!” A sixth added, “This is when I wish modern medicine wasn’t so advanced.”

The renewed scrutiny comes as Trump approaches his 80th birthday and continues to face questions about both his physical and cognitive health.

The president has repeatedly insisted he is in excellent condition. Following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump proudly declared that he had “aced” multiple cognitive exams. His physician also issued a glowing report describing his overall health as strong.

But public skepticism has persisted.

For more than a year, photographers have regularly captured bruising and discoloration on the backs of Trump’s hands. Sometimes the marks appear covered with concealer. Other times they are hidden beneath a desk or behind carefully positioned hand gestures.

One particularly viral image surfaced on May 11 as Trump walked toward Marine One on the White House South Lawn. The photograph showed what critics described as severe bruising, wrinkled skin, and visible concealer on his right hand.

The administration has repeatedly offered explanations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking, saying the president meets and greets large numbers of people every day.

Trump himself has suggested that aspirin use may be contributing to the discoloration.

“I take the big aspirin,” Trump said previously. “And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.”

Medical records released by the White House confirmed that Trump takes aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen. The reports also disclosed that he has chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that can contribute to swelling and discoloration in the extremities.

Still, every new photograph seems to reignite speculation.

A separate close-up taken aboard Air Force One recently went viral after viewers claimed it showed additional swelling and bruising. The image spread across social media, fueling another round of debate over whether the administration has fully explained what Americans are seeing.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has repeatedly mocked the issue, even turning Trump’s bruised hand into a recurring punchline.